Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gap Shares Surge As Company Pulls Plan To Make Old Navy A Separate Company
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 17, 2020 5:50am   Comments
Share:
Gap Shares Surge As Company Pulls Plan To Make Old Navy A Separate Company

Gap Inc.'s (NYSE: GPS) shares surged in after-hours trading as the company announced it longer plans to make Old Navy a separate standalone company.

What Happened

"The plan to separate was rooted in our commitment to value creation from our portfolio of iconic brands," Gap's CEO Robert Fisher, said in a statement.

"While the objectives of the separation remain relevant, our board of directors has concluded that the cost and complexity of splitting into two companies, combined with softer business performance, limited our ability to create appropriate value from separation," Fisher added.

Gap also updated its guidance for 2019, saying that it now expects the earnings per share to be "moderately above" its previous suggested range of $1.70 to $1.75.

The company is set to announce its results for the fourth quarter and the overall year after markets close on February 27.

Old Navy, a budget brand and major source of revenue for Gap, has been posting negative numbers for the last few quarters, as it faces increased competition from Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

Price Action

Gap's shares closed 3.85% higher at $18.61 on Thursday. The shares reached as high as $20.60 in after-hours trading in the evening, but have since dropped to $19.64 at press time.

Posted-In: GAP Target Corp.News Retail Sales General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPS + TGT)

Another Bank Beats: Morgan Stanley Latest To Exceed Expectations On Strong Trading
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Real Estate Roundup: Apparel Merchants Search For Best Logistics Formula
What Went Wrong At Target During The Holidays?
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
PreMarket Prep Recap: Goldman Sachs Rallies Off Q4 Report, Target Retreats And More Beyond
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga