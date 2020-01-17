Two Investors Want To Buy Controlling Stake In WeWork China: Reuters
Two investors could purchase a controlling stake in WeWork China, sources told Reuters.
What Happened
The investors, Temasek Holdings and Trustbridge Partners, have had negotiations with WeWork China about buying more shares to own a majority stake in the company.
A takeover proposal, which valued the company at around $1 billion, was submitted to WeWork-backer SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBY) at the end of last year, one of the sources told Reuters anonymously.
WeWork currently holds 59% of shares in WeWork China, while the rest belongs to other investors, including Trustbridge, SoftBank and Hony Capital, that WeWork China raised $500 million in 2018.
Why It Matters
If SoftBank and WeWork choose to accept the takeover proposal, it will help reduce the financial stress on the two companies.
The office-space startup is currently going through a major restructuring after its IPO failed, and CEO Adam Neumann resigned in September 2019.
Japanese firm SoftBank Group announced a $9.5 billion bailout package for WeWork in October, but talks with Japan’s top three banks stalled in December.
Price Action
Shares of SoftBank rose 0.21% to close at $44.29 on Thursday.
Photo Credit: Official WeWork Site
