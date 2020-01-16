Report: Sony Making 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Available for PC

"Horizon: Zero Dawn," a game exclusive to Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE)'s Playstation 4, will be out this year for personal computers, Kotaku reported Thursday.

The publication cited Sony sources, though the company isn't commenting.

The move would be siginificant because it could show an interest at Sony in publishing games that are playable on other platforms besides its own consoles.

"Horizon: Zero Dawn," which was launched in 2017, has been successful for Sony-owned Dutch game developer Guerilla Games.

It would become the first Guerilla game on a non-PlayStation platform since Sony bought the developer in 2005.

