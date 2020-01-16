Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Sony Making 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Available for PC

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Sony Making 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Available for PC

"Horizon: Zero Dawn," a game exclusive to Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE)'s Playstation 4, will be out this year for personal computers, Kotaku reported Thursday.
The publication cited Sony sources, though the company isn't commenting.

Why It's Important

The move would be siginificant because it could show an interest at Sony in publishing games that are playable on other platforms besides its own consoles.

"Horizon: Zero Dawn," which was launched in 2017, has been successful for Sony-owned Dutch game developer Guerilla Games. 

It would become the first Guerilla game on a non-PlayStation platform since Sony bought the developer in 2005. 

Related Links

PlayStation Will Again Skip E3, The Year's Biggest Video Game Conference

Microsoft Unveils Its 'Fastest, Most Powerful' Xbox Console Ever

Image Courtesy Of Playstation.com

Posted-In: Guerilla Games video game industryNews Sports Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNE)

PlayStation Will Again Skip E3, The Year's Biggest Video Game Conference
2020 Outlook Good For Video Game Publishers, Analyst Especially Bullish On Ubisoft, EA
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
18 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Sony, Nvidia, Uber Introduce Electric, Autonomous Auto Concepts At CES
Nomura Internet Stock Preview For The Year: Buy Google, Activision Blizzard
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga