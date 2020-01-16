FreightWaves NOW: A Closer Look At The Weighted Rejection Index
In this episode, Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland presents the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Market Expert Donny Gilbert explains how to use the Weighted Rejection Index in the Broker update, and Director of Editorial and Research Kevin Hill discusses the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index with Lead Economist Anthony Smith.
