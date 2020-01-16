5 Reasons To Invest In Spirit Airlines Stock

Investors in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) are awaiting fourth-quarter results from the airline in early February.

Ahead of the earnings report, here's a look at a few top reasons two analysts are bullish on the stock:

A potential merger with Frontier Airlines could happen, according to Buckingham analyst Daniel McKenzie. While nothing is imminent, the two teamed up, the combined company would be a formidable competitor, the analyst said.

The company is rolling out a new loyalty program that will hopefully bring in more repeat customers. The cost performance of the airline is improving. The trend in revenue per available seat mile minus cost per available seat mile excluding fuel is coming in stronger than anticipated, according to Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent, meaning profit efficiency is improving.

Spirit shares were trading 7.7% higher at $42.74 at the time of publication Thursday.

Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.