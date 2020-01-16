42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) shares jumped 435.6% to $2.35 after the company announced it entered into a standstill agreement with the PBGC.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 47.3% to $2.68 after the company authorized a buyback of 2 million shares of common stock and series 1 preferred stock over 3 years.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 37.5% to $29.54 after the company raised Q4 and FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates. The company also reported increase in holiday and e-commerce sales.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares rose 33.2% to $3.25.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 29.6% to $4.03.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 23.5% to $5.55 after climbing 25.42% on Wednesday.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) gained 19.5% to $6.33.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares rose 14.8% to $3.36.
- Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) climbed 14% to $2.52 after the company announced a return to global transaction growth for the money of December. The company reported a 2% year-over-year increase in the number of transactions.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) rose 13.6% to $2.51.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 13.3% to $6.04 after the company announced it has signed a capacity deal with Hispasat to meet the growing global demand for high-speed inflight connectivity services.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 13% to $43.70.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares jumped 12.8% to $24.42.
- XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) rose 12.7% to $93.33 after the company announced it will explore strategic alternatives for one or more business units, including the possibility of a sale or spin-off of one or more of XPO's business units.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) climbed 11.8% to $2.66 after the company was granted FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designationfor CUTX-101 for the treatment of Menkes disease.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) gained 11.4% to $5.80 after the company agreed to sell Movianto business.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 10.7% to $9.65.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) gained 10.5% to $5.38.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) jumped 9.8% to $5.47 after it reported share purchases by insiders. Altchembought 1.25 million shares at $5 Monday, with the number of shares owned beneficially by the firm now at 22.485 million. The company also filed share purchases by Avista Capital Partners III, the Harsaul Foundation and directors David Burgstahler and SriramVenkatraman.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 9.7% to $40.36.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) climbed 9.4% to $3.97.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) gained 9.3% to $20.48.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) rose 9.2% to $43.34 after multiple firms maintained their positive rating and raised their price target on the stock.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) gained 8.9% to $23.60 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) surged 8% to $7.33.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 7.3% to $2.20 after gaining 14.53% on Wednesday.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 7% to $2.32.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares rose 5% to $1.93. Reebonz Holding shares climbed over 67% Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Hong Kong fashion boutique, TWIST. The company expects to make TWIST's products available on its platform.
Losers
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) dropped 17.8% to $5.35. The Peck Co. reported the completion of construction and sale of 2 solar projects totaling 1.6MW.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) fell 14.7% to $3.7450 after the company withdrew its guidance. The company also declared $500 million buyback program.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares tumbled 14.3% to $7.73 after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on Opera and sees 70% downside.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 13.7% to $3.35. My Size reported a $2 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) dipped 13.6% to $2.60.
- Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) dropped 11.3% to $2.4031. Air Industries announced an agreement with Roth Capital to which company may offer 8.21 million shares.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) tumbled 9.9% to $2.0550.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) fell 9.8% to $18.21 after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) dropped 9.2% to $14.18.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 9% to $7.32 after the company reported 2019 results. Pearson announced that its CFO Williams is leaving the company.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) fell 9% to $2.5770 following Q4 results.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 8.7% to $2.09.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) dipped 7.7% to $22.62 after the company announced the departure of CEO John Clendening.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) dropped 7.3% to $47.01 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
