Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 35 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

. Advanced Oncotherapy (OTC: AONCF) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.12% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) stock moved down 0.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.17 to open trading.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% for the day. Pearson (NYSE: PSO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.33, and later moved down 8.76% over the session.

stock moved down 33.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.13 to open trading. Bombardier (OTC: BDRAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05 today morning. The stock traded down 34.31% over the session.

shares fell to $60.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.95%. Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares set a new yearly low of $3.63 this morning. The stock was down 12.8% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.9%. Advanced Oncotherapy (OTC: AONCF) stock moved down 29.69% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to open trading.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.12%. Lixte Biotech Holdings (OTC: LIXT) shares fell to $0.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.0%.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% for the day. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.60, and later moved down 0.16% over the session.

stock moved down 14.63% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.39 to open trading. Engold Mines (OTC: GWRRF) shares fell to $0.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.87% over the rest of the day. Garb Oil & Power (OTC: GARB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares were down 48.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. Orchid Ventures (OTC: ORVRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 30.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00165 today morning. The stock traded down 18.18% over the session. Eco Allies (OTC: SVSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 64.12%.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. FutureLand (OTC: FUTL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0008 today morning. The stock was down 70.37% on the session. United American (OTC: UAMA) stock hit $0.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00333 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0007 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Tiger Oil and Energy (OTC: TGRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.00045. Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.