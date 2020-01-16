Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 405 companies made new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Eskay Mining (OTC: ESKYF) .

. Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) declined the most, as it traded down 6.59% after hitting a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are as follows:

MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares broke to $28.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.42%.

shares broke to $28.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.42%. Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) stock made a new 52-week high of $196.05 Thursday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $196.05 Thursday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,445.45. Shares traded down 0.12%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,445.45. Shares traded down 0.12%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.64.

shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.64. Bruker (NYSE: BRK-B) shares hit a yearly high of $54.41. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $54.41. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session. Berkshire Hathaway (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $229.05 with a daily change of up 0.24%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $229.05 with a daily change of up 0.24%. Value Line (NASDAQ: VALU) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.70 Thursday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $34.70 Thursday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day. Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $44.78. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $44.78. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $334.30 with a daily change of up 11.76%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $334.30 with a daily change of up 11.76%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $2.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%. Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $92.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. Leagold Mining (OTC: LMCNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.82%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $2.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.82%. Atico Mining (OTC: ATCMF) shares were up 2.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.30 for a change of up 2.37%.

shares were up 2.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.30 for a change of up 2.37%. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares broke to $56.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.

shares broke to $56.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%. Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.64 on Thursday, moving up 1.19%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.64 on Thursday, moving up 1.19%. Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.36 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $63.36 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares broke to $119.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.

shares broke to $119.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $135.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $135.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.42%. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares hit $11.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.

shares hit $11.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares hit a yearly high of $73.72. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $73.72. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session. Bloomsbury Publishing (OTC: BMBYF) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.80 on Thursday, moving flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $3.80 on Thursday, moving flat%. Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.11 Thursday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $50.11 Thursday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. Eastern Platinum (OTC: ELRFF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.64%. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.39%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.39%. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares hit a yearly high of $158.80. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $158.80. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares hit $269.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.18%.

shares hit $269.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.18%. Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%. Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares hit a yearly high of $79.67. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $79.67. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session. Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) shares hit a yearly high of $22.98. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $22.98. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session. Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares hit a yearly high of $41.60. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $41.60. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session. Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) shares broke to $41.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.

shares broke to $41.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $49.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%. Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares were up 0.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $173.09 for a change of up 0.96%.

shares were up 0.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $173.09 for a change of up 0.96%. NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares set a new yearly high of $27.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $27.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session. Northland Power (OTC: NPIFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.2%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.2%. American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.69.

shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.69. AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares broke to $35.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.41%.

shares broke to $35.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.41%. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.59 with a daily change of up 0.64%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.59 with a daily change of up 0.64%. Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares set a new yearly high of $113.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $113.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.32%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $42.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.32%. Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.71. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.71. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session. Shoal Point Energy (OTC: SHPNF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.25. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.25. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.29 on Thursday, moving up 0.85%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $131.29 on Thursday, moving up 0.85%. Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADY) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.28. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $85.28. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.73.

shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.73. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.3%. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.19.

shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.19. Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.23 Thursday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $36.23 Thursday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day. EDP Renovaveis (OTC: EDRVF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.00. The stock was up 3.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $12.00. The stock was up 3.99% for the day. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.46.

shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.46. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares were up 0.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $378.36.

shares were up 0.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $378.36. Rubis (OTC: RUBSF) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $63.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.14 Thursday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $92.14 Thursday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Lazard Global Total (NYSE: LGI) shares set a new yearly high of $16.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $16.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session. Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.17.

shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.17. Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) shares hit $6.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.

shares hit $6.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.13. The stock was up 4.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $56.13. The stock was up 4.25% for the day. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares set a new 52-week high of $317.11 on Thursday, moving up 0.64%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $317.11 on Thursday, moving up 0.64%. TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.57 Thursday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $44.57 Thursday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.11 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $89.11 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.16%. EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) shares broke to $25.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

shares broke to $25.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. KHD Humboldt Wedag Intl (OTC: KHDHF) shares broke to $1.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.71%.

shares broke to $1.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.71%. Sprott Physical Platinum (ARCA: SPPP) shares hit a yearly high of $16.81. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.81. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session. Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.35. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $52.35. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 1.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $191.08.

shares were up 1.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $191.08. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.87%. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) shares set a new yearly high of $9.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $9.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session. CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares broke to $104.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.

shares broke to $104.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $164.31. Shares traded up 1.02%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $164.31. Shares traded up 1.02%. CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $95.95. Shares traded up 0.1%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $95.95. Shares traded up 0.1%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares were up 1.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $170.89.

shares were up 1.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $170.89. icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.16 on Thursday, moving up 1.51%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $9.16 on Thursday, moving up 1.51%. Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%. China Feihe (OTC: CFEIY) shares were up 3.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.25.

shares were up 3.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.25. Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $139.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $139.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%. Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.21.

shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.21. Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares broke to $45.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.

shares broke to $45.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%. Adyen (OTC: ADYYF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $860.00. Shares traded up 1.87%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $860.00. Shares traded up 1.87%. Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.47 on Thursday, moving up 1.45%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.47 on Thursday, moving up 1.45%. Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.98%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EFR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.44%. Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) shares were up 1.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.75 for a change of up 1.36%.

shares were up 1.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.75 for a change of up 1.36%. Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ: FUND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.46. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.46. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares hit $96.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.

shares hit $96.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares hit a yearly high of $44.22. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $44.22. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session. Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.54 on Thursday, moving up 0.68%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $50.54 on Thursday, moving up 0.68%. Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.89.

shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.89. Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) shares were up 1.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.73 for a change of up 1.78%.

shares were up 1.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.73 for a change of up 1.78%. Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE: EGF) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.50.

shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.50. Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $86.84. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $86.84. The stock was down 1.79% for the day. Techtronic Industries Co (OTC: TTNDY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.77. Shares traded up 3.26%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.77. Shares traded up 3.26%. Tele2 (OTC: TLTZY) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.46 on Thursday, moving up 3.52%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $7.46 on Thursday, moving up 3.52%. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares were up 0.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $307.98 for a change of up 0.71%.

shares were up 0.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $307.98 for a change of up 0.71%. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares set a new yearly high of $31.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $31.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session. Swedish Match (OTC: SWMAF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $56.90. Shares traded up 1.0%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $56.90. Shares traded up 1.0%. Captiva Verde Land (OTC: CPIVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.28 with a daily change of up 5.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.28 with a daily change of up 5.2%. Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.04%. Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGY) shares hit $37.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.04%.

shares hit $37.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.04%. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares hit a yearly high of $8.36. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.36. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $50.00. Shares traded down 0.14%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $50.00. Shares traded down 0.14%. Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.58 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.58 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.23%. Wizz Air Holdings (OTC: WZZAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.60 Thursday. The stock was up 5.94% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $54.60 Thursday. The stock was up 5.94% for the day. VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares set a new yearly high of $26.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.45 Thursday. The stock was up 6.28% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.45 Thursday. The stock was up 6.28% for the day. BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares hit $58.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.26%.

shares hit $58.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.26%. Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $210.25 Thursday. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $210.25 Thursday. The stock was up 1.63% for the day. Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.59 Thursday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $21.59 Thursday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares hit a yearly high of $63.11. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $63.11. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares set a new 52-week high of $168.22 on Thursday, moving up 1.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $168.22 on Thursday, moving up 1.05%. Roca Mines (OTC: ROCAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.08 on Thursday, moving up 2900.0%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.08 on Thursday, moving up 2900.0%. Gaming and Leisure Props (OTC: GLPGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.11 on Thursday, moving up 5.29%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $45.11 on Thursday, moving up 5.29%. Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares were up 0.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $222.50.

shares were up 0.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $222.50. Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares hit $62.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%.

shares hit $62.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%. Insteel Indus (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.88%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.88%. TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.34%. ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares hit $159.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.

shares hit $159.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%. Kellogg (NYSE: K) shares hit $70.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.

shares hit $70.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%. Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares were up 0.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.74.

shares were up 0.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.74. RAPT Therapeutics (OTC: QBIEY) shares set a new yearly high of $9.58 this morning. The stock was up 11.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $9.58 this morning. The stock was up 11.08% on the session. QBE Insurance Group (NASDAQ: RAPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.25 Thursday. The stock was up 2.75% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $42.25 Thursday. The stock was up 2.75% for the day. Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) shares were up 1.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.88 for a change of up 1.65%.

shares were up 1.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.88 for a change of up 1.65%. Viela Bio (NASDAQ: VIE) shares broke to $43.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.44%.

shares broke to $43.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.44%. Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.45 with a daily change of down 2.75%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.45 with a daily change of down 2.75%. XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares were up 14.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.00.

shares were up 14.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.00. Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares hit a yearly high of $58.45. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $58.45. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session. Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $126.54 on Thursday, moving up 0.91%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $126.54 on Thursday, moving up 0.91%. BTB REIT (OTC: BTBIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.07 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.07 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%. Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares broke to $57.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.15%.

shares broke to $57.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.15%. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.48%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $51.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.48%. CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.35. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.35. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares set a new yearly high of $14.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session. Liberty Formula One Group (NYSE: G) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.57 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.09%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $47.57 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.09%. Genpact (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $44.57 with a daily change of up 1.07%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $44.57 with a daily change of up 1.07%. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares broke to $337.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.

shares broke to $337.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%. B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.09 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.09 on Thursday morning, moving flat%. New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares broke to $139.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.99%.

shares broke to $139.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.99%. Skeena Resources (OTC: SKREF) shares were up 3.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.76.

shares were up 3.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.76. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.13%. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.45.

shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.45. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.32%. Marfrig Global Foods (OTC: MRRTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.3%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.3%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares broke to $31.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.

shares broke to $31.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%. IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares broke to $174.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

shares broke to $174.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.41.

shares were up 0.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.41. Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $46.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares broke to $13.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.

shares broke to $13.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.57. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.57. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) shares set a new yearly high of $60.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $60.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session. CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares hit $145.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.

shares hit $145.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%. Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares hit $472.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.

shares hit $472.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%. Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $70.81. Shares traded up 2.92%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $70.81. Shares traded up 2.92%. Marui Group (OTC: MAURY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.36%. News (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares hit $14.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%.

shares hit $14.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares broke to $133.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.

shares broke to $133.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%. ZENKOKU HOSHO (OTC: ZNKKY) shares set a new yearly high of $15.77 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $15.77 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTC: GBLBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.80. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.80. The stock traded flat% on the session. Xtraction Services Hldgs (OTC: XSHLF) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.29.

shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.29. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.87%. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares broke to $22.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.

shares broke to $22.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%. Soligenix (OTC: SKBSY) shares were up 4.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.12.

shares were up 4.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.12. Skanska (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.96.

shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.96. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to $189.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

shares broke to $189.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $116.26.

shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $116.26. American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $130.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $130.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.82 with a daily change of up 0.1%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.82 with a daily change of up 0.1%. Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC: SCZC) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.65.

shares were up 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.65. Xero (OTC: XROLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.87. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $58.87. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares hit a yearly high of $33.03. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $33.03. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session. Chorus (OTC: CHRYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.57 Thursday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $21.57 Thursday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock made a new 52-week high of $219.29 Thursday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $219.29 Thursday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Pandora (OTC: PANDY) shares set a new yearly high of $13.42 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.42 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session. Southern (NYSE: SO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.72 with a daily change of up 0.26%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.72 with a daily change of up 0.26%. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares hit $22.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%.

shares hit $22.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%. Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) shares set a new yearly high of $38.60 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $38.60 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) shares broke to $11.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.

shares broke to $11.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%. Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.20. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.20. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $23.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%. Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FOMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.55.

shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.55. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares broke to $66.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.

shares broke to $66.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%. Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%. TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.36 with a daily change of up 0.4%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.36 with a daily change of up 0.4%. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock made a new 52-week high of $179.49 Thursday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $179.49 Thursday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day. Air Lease (NYSE: AL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.39. Shares traded up 1.7%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.39. Shares traded up 1.7%. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares were up 1.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $254.94.

shares were up 1.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $254.94. Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.27 for a change of up 0.77%.

shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.27 for a change of up 0.77%. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.53. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.53. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares set a new yearly high of $39.72 this morning. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $39.72 this morning. The stock was up 2.62% on the session. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.10 Thursday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $51.10 Thursday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $77.89. Shares traded up 0.71%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $77.89. Shares traded up 0.71%. Kering (OTC: PPRUY) shares hit $67.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.13%.

shares hit $67.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.13%. Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $207.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $207.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.01%. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $273.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $273.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $54.48 with a daily change of up 3.61%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $54.48 with a daily change of up 3.61%. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares set a new yearly high of $151.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $151.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session. James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares hit a yearly high of $21.04. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $21.04. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session. Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.77 Thursday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.77 Thursday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares set a new 52-week high of $109.85 on Thursday, moving up 1.3%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $109.85 on Thursday, moving up 1.3%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $108.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $108.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) shares broke to $24.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.

shares broke to $24.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%. Bank Central Asia (OTC: PBCRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.45 with a daily change of up 0.5%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.45 with a daily change of up 0.5%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.38 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $20.38 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%. The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.51 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.51 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.7%. Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.89 on Thursday, moving up 0.42%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $30.89 on Thursday, moving up 0.42%. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.50. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $19.50. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. SMIC (OTC: SIUIF) shares hit $1.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.98%.

shares hit $1.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.98%. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN-A) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $50.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.62.

shares were up 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.62. Collier Creek Hldgs (NYSE: CCH) shares set a new yearly high of $10.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session. News (NASDAQ: NWS) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.23 Thursday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.23 Thursday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.80 for a change of up 1.39%.

shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.80 for a change of up 1.39%. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $78.46 with a daily change of up 0.27%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $78.46 with a daily change of up 0.27%. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $286.44 with a daily change of up 0.52%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $286.44 with a daily change of up 0.52%. Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.29 on Thursday, moving up 1.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $47.29 on Thursday, moving up 1.05%. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares broke to $304.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.47%.

shares broke to $304.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.47%. Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.13 Thursday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $76.13 Thursday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.44 with a daily change of up 0.11%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.44 with a daily change of up 0.11%. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) shares were up 6.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.00.

shares were up 6.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.00. Onex (OTC: ONEXF) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.28 for a change of up 0.29%.

shares were up 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.28 for a change of up 0.29%. Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $70.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $234.91. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $234.91. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares broke to $65.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.57%.

shares broke to $65.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.57%. Altium (OTC: ALMFF) shares were up 4.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.77.

shares were up 4.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.77. Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.41%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $7.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.41%. WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares hit $18.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%.

shares hit $18.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%. TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares hit $625.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.

shares hit $625.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%. Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.97%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $39.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.97%. Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $8.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.6%. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares hit a yearly high of $10.95. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.95. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session. San Gold (OTC: SGRCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.00105 with a daily change of up 2900.0%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.00105 with a daily change of up 2900.0%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares hit $536.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.

shares hit $536.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%. Zinzino Holding (OTC: ZNZNF) shares were up 4.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.20.

shares were up 4.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.20. Panasonic (OTC: PCRFY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%. WEX (NYSE: WEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $222.85 with a daily change of up 1.15%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $222.85 with a daily change of up 1.15%. Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.33 on Thursday, moving up 1.45%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $84.33 on Thursday, moving up 1.45%. Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $68.66 with a daily change of up 0.26%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $68.66 with a daily change of up 0.26%. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares set a new yearly high of $65.88 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $65.88 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session. Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%. Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $102.51. Shares traded down 0.17%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $102.51. Shares traded down 0.17%. Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $52.90. Shares traded up 1.08%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $52.90. Shares traded up 1.08%. WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.11 on Thursday, moving up 1.7%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $71.11 on Thursday, moving up 1.7%. ENN Energy Holdings (OTC: XNGSY) shares hit $48.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.52%.

shares hit $48.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.52%. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.30. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.30. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,447.44.

shares were up 0.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,447.44. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.95.

shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.95. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares set a new yearly high of $33.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $33.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.86.

shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.86. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%. Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares were up 0.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.61 for a change of up 0.34%.

shares were up 0.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.61 for a change of up 0.34%. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.01. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $91.01. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares were up 1.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.48 for a change of up 1.97%.

shares were up 1.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.48 for a change of up 1.97%. Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.88 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.88 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $56.89. Shares traded up 0.42%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $56.89. Shares traded up 0.42%. Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares hit a yearly high of $99.68. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $99.68. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session. Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.01. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $47.01. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.62%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.62%. Wolters Kluwer (OTC: WTKWY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.00. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.00. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session. Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) shares broke to $14.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.

shares broke to $14.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%. Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) shares were up 0.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.52 for a change of up 0.19%.

shares were up 0.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.52 for a change of up 0.19%. HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.50. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.50. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%. Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) shares hit a yearly high of $34.75. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $34.75. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares broke to $11.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%.

shares broke to $11.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%. Visa (NYSE: V) shares hit a yearly high of $200.93. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $200.93. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session. Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares broke to $148.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.

shares broke to $148.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%. William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) shares were up 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.27.

shares were up 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.27. Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) shares were up 15.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.61.

shares were up 15.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.61. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $266.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $266.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit $73.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.18%.

shares hit $73.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.18%. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares hit a yearly high of $56.07. The stock traded up 5.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $56.07. The stock traded up 5.78% on the session. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares broke to $108.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.

shares broke to $108.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares hit a yearly high of $115.32. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $115.32. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session. Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) shares broke to $14.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.

shares broke to $14.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%. NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares set a new yearly high of $35.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $35.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. Assa Abloy (OTC: ASAZY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.12 with a daily change of up 0.58%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.12 with a daily change of up 0.58%. CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $655.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $655.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Thursday, moving up 0.67%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Thursday, moving up 0.67%. iStar (NYSE: STAR) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.64 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.64 for a change of flat%. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.28 with a daily change of up 1.11%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.28 with a daily change of up 1.11%. Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.95 on Thursday, moving up 1.71%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $5.95 on Thursday, moving up 1.71%. Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $73.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares broke to $72.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.

shares broke to $72.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.00.

shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.00. Burberry Group (OTC: BURBY) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.77.

shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.77. Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit a yearly high of $134.12. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $134.12. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Tecnisa (OTC: TNSAY) shares were up 42.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.92.

shares were up 42.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.92. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares broke to $296.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.

shares broke to $296.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%. Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%. Tennant (NYSE: TNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.03 on Thursday, moving up 1.62%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $85.03 on Thursday, moving up 1.62%. Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) shares broke to $37.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.

shares broke to $37.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares hit $15.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.

shares hit $15.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%. Option Care Health (NASDAQ: BIOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.18 with a daily change of up 1.71%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.18 with a daily change of up 1.71%. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock set a new 52-week high of $222.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $222.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $120.78. Shares traded up 2.26%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $120.78. Shares traded up 2.26%. Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.11 with a daily change of up 1.66%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.11 with a daily change of up 1.66%. Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ: AMBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.85%. UA Multimedia (OTC: UAMM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.00415 with a daily change of up 51.72%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.00415 with a daily change of up 51.72%. Africa Oil (OTC: AOIFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.29 on Thursday, moving flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.29 on Thursday, moving flat%. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.72. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.72. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.01. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $7.01. The stock was up 0.5% for the day. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares set a new yearly high of $276.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $276.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.54. Shares traded up 1.31%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.54. Shares traded up 1.31%. RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares broke to $33.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.52%.

shares broke to $33.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.52%. Enel (OTC: ENLAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%. China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTC: CIADF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.33. Shares traded up 5.35%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.33. Shares traded up 5.35%. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.84. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $19.84. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.42. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.42. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.81. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $24.81. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $231.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $231.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.61%. ITT Educational Services (OTC: ESINQ) shares were up 5900.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.02.

shares were up 5900.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.02. Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $345.35 for a change of up 0.54%.

shares were up 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $345.35 for a change of up 0.54%. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.35%. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $422.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $422.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.16%. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares broke to $343,600.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.

shares broke to $343,600.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $453.09. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $453.09. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session. Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares broke to $80.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.

shares broke to $80.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%. Clough Global Opps (AMEX: GLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.25%. Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.41. Shares traded up 0.25%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.41. Shares traded up 0.25%. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.35.

shares were up 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.35. Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE: ZAYO) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $34.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%. Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.13 with a daily change of up 1.25%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.13 with a daily change of up 1.25%. Axel Springer (OTC: AXELF) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.18 for a change of up 0.15%.

shares were up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.18 for a change of up 0.15%. Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.68%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.68%. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.79 on Thursday, moving up 0.59%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $6.79 on Thursday, moving up 0.59%. Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) shares broke to $10.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.

shares broke to $10.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%. Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $86.59 with a daily change of up 1.32%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $86.59 with a daily change of up 1.32%. Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.60. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $108.60. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.18 on Thursday, moving up 0.62%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $21.18 on Thursday, moving up 0.62%. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $141.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $141.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.19%. Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $150.74 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $150.74 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.09%. Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.37. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $16.37. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) shares were up 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.21.

shares were up 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.21. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares hit a yearly high of $14.48. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.48. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares were up 6.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.69 for a change of up 6.57%.

shares were up 6.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.69 for a change of up 6.57%. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.18 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.18 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%. Colfax (NYSE: CFX) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.00. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $38.00. The stock was up 2.33% for the day. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares broke to $163.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.

shares broke to $163.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%. Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $94.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $94.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%. Xiaomi (OTC: XIACY) shares set a new yearly high of $7.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.23. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.23. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.2%. Pioneer High IT (NYSE: PHT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.74. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.74. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $71.64 with a daily change of up 1.13%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $71.64 with a daily change of up 1.13%. Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares set a new yearly high of $222.85 this morning. The stock was up 4.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $222.85 this morning. The stock was up 4.1% on the session. Mistral Ventures (OTC: MILV) shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded down 6.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded down 6.59% on the session. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares were up 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.74.

shares were up 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.74. BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%. Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares set a new yearly high of $145.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $145.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) shares were up 0.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.09.

shares were up 0.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.09. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.82 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.82 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.58%. Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) shares set a new yearly high of $44.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $44.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session. Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.50. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $37.50. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares set a new yearly high of $36.72 this morning. The stock was up 4.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $36.72 this morning. The stock was up 4.67% on the session. Barratt Developments (OTC: BTDPY) shares hit a yearly high of $21.23. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $21.23. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session. Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $138.25 with a daily change of up 1.44%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $138.25 with a daily change of up 1.44%. American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.43%. ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $304.03. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $304.03. The stock was flat% for the day. Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) shares hit a yearly high of $74.52. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $74.52. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.98 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.98 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.34%. Longfor Group Holdings (OTC: LGFRY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.00. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.00. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.15%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $30.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.15%. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares were up 0.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.11 for a change of up 0.94%.

shares were up 0.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.11 for a change of up 0.94%. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares broke to $80.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.72%.

shares broke to $80.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.72%. Hermes International (OTC: HESAY) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.32.

shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.32. QBE Insurance Group (OTC: QBEIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.17%. J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $102.23. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $102.23. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session. Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.39%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.39%. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares set a new yearly high of $70.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $70.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.11% on the session. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.70. Shares traded up 0.62%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.70. Shares traded up 0.62%. Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares were up 8.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.93.

shares were up 8.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.93. Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLKY) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $41.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%. Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.79. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.79. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares hit $13.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.33%.

shares hit $13.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.33%. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) shares broke to $10.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%.

shares broke to $10.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) shares hit a yearly high of $23.99. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.99. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.26%. Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $154.50 with a daily change of up 0.33%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $154.50 with a daily change of up 0.33%. Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.05 Thursday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $63.05 Thursday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day. ZTE (OTC: ZTCOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.14 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.14 on Thursday morning, moving flat%. John Hancock Hedged (NYSE: HEQ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.36. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.36. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session. Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.82. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.82. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session. KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.31.

shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.31. SMIC (OTC: SMICY) shares set a new yearly high of $9.60 this morning. The stock was up 7.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $9.60 this morning. The stock was up 7.26% on the session. Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) shares broke to $18.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%.

shares broke to $18.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%. Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.12. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $11.12. The stock was up 1.28% for the day. Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.28.

shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.28. Essity (OTC: ESSYY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.65 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.65 on Thursday morning, moving flat%. Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $151.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $151.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%. Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (OTC: SHZHY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.57%. York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) shares hit $47.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.84%.

shares hit $47.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.84%. Affymax (OTC: AFFY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.11%. Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) shares were up 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.03.

shares were up 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.03. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares were up 5.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.55.

shares were up 5.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.55. Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares were up 0.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.95.

shares were up 0.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.95. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.09. Shares traded up 2.0%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.09. Shares traded up 2.0%. Eskay Mining (OTC: ESKYF) shares hit $0.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.01%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!