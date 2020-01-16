Ben & Jerry's Will Help You Netflix And Chill With 'Netflix & Chilll'd'

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) wants to help you chill... with ice cream.

Netflix is taking the popular "Netflix and chill" slang literally by helping people stay cool in hot weather as part of a new partnership with Ben & Jerry's. The iconic ice cream maker introduced a new flavor called "Netflix & Chilll'd" with peanut butter ice cream, sweet and salty pretzels and fudge brownie.

Ben & Jerry will also offer the Netflix-themed treat in a non-dairy version

Delish's Kristin Slaky reviewed the ice cream, noting it's "SO good" and could be paired with another traditional TV viewing classic in popcorn.

Netflix and ice cream has been a perfect match since at least last year when the streaming video company teamed up with Baskin-Robbins Canada for a "Stranger Things" themed treat. introduced in 2019.

Why It's Important

Netflix has teamed up with other companies in the past, but hasn't benefited financially. The company is a streaming video business at its core and tends to look at unique partnerships as a way of gaining exposure, rather than a new revenue stream.

Netflix continues to burn billions of dollars worth of cash and investors could start pushing the company to take advantage of potential new revenue streams. After all, why shouldn't Netflix open itself to licensing its name and brands if there is demand among customers?

Netflix's stock trades around $340.50 per share.

Related Links:

Nomura: Netflix, Amazon 'Best Positioned' In The Streaming Wars

Netflix And The 2020 Oscars: What You Need To Know

Photo courtesy of Ben & Jerry's.