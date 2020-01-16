10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) stock rose 58.2% to $2.88 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares surged 15.4% to $0.45.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $9.03.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 1.9% to $4.14. According to the most recent rating by New Street Research, on January 07, the current rating is at Buy.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 1.7% to $4.12.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock increased by 1.2% to $27.66. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 1.0% to $56.75. According to the most recent rating by Cleveland Research, on January 14, the current rating is at Buy.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $303.15. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $320.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock rose 1.0% to $248.08. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $275.00.
Losers
- 3D Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DDD) stock declined 5.6% to $11.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on January 16, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.