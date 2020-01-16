Market Overview

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $0.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares increased by 1.2% to $20.37.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares surged 0.8% to $39.00. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares increased by 0.3% to $54.28.

 

Losers

  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares decreased by 0.2% to $11.90 during Thursday's pre-market session.

