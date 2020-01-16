14 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Helius Medical Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares moved upwards by 15.4% to $1.20 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares increased by 6.6% to $21.57. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock increased by 6.1% to $2.17. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares surged 4.2% to $4.67.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $14.10. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 09, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.00.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares surged 2.6% to $8.56. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares surged 2.6% to $1.20.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $222.80. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) stock rose 1.9% to $1.60.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares surged 1.7% to $25.30. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock increased by 1.1% to $5.29. According to the most recent rating by CiBC, on January 15, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
