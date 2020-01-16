Market Overview

7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Gainers

  • Reebonz Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBZ) stock moved upwards by 25.0% to $2.30 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Signet Jewelers, Inc. (NYSE: SIG) stock increased by 15.3% to $24.75. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 02, is at Underweight, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock surged 2.6% to $46.30. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $40.27. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $39.14. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $47.50.

 

Losers

  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock plummeted 5.1% to $4.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares decreased by 3.2% to $502.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 16, is at Underweight, with a price target of $360.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

