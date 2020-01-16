21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) rose 82.3% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a standstill agreement with the PBGC.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 76.4% to $3.21 in pre-market trading Cemtrex shares are trading higher after the company authorized a buyback of 2 million shares of common stock and series 1 preferred stock over 3 years.
- XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) rose 17.1% to $97.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported the exploration of strategic alternatives for one or more business units, including a possible sale or spinoff.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares rose 16.9% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Reebonz Holding shares climbed over 67% Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Hong Kong fashion boutique, TWIST. The company expects to make TWIST's products available on its platform.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 13.2% to $24.32 in pre-market trading after the company raised its guidance.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 7.8% to $4.84 in pre-market trading after climbing 25.42% on Wednesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 6.6% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.53% on Wednesday.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) rose 4.1% to $44.98 in pre-market trading. Yandex is expected to release Q4 results on February 14, 2020.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 3.7% to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 3.2% to $2.63 in pre-market trading.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 3.1% to $8.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.70% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 9.3% to $7.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported 2019 results. Pearson announced that its CFO Williams is leaving the company.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 7.6% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.10% on Wednesday.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 4.7% to $2.03 in the pre-market trading session after the company filed a common stock offering by selling shareholders of roughly 9.6 million shares.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) fell 4.3% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported the withdrawal of its fiscal 2019 guidance. The company also declared $500 million buyback program.
- Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GWRS) shares fell 4.2% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of common stock with no disclosed size.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) fell 3.8% to $19.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 3.8% to $6.73 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Michaels Companies from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $7 to $6.5.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 3.6% to $11.49 in pre-market trading.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) fell 3.5% to $126.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 earnings forecast.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 2.5% to $505.94 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
