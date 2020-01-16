75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares jumped 54.2% to close at $1.82 on Wednesday after the company late Tuesday reported a year-over-year increase in FY19 sales and gross profit. The company today announced the receipt of $700,000 in new video surveillance systems orders for municipal buildings.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 45.4% to close at $3.14 after the company announced Q1 results. The company reported Q1 sales of $25.2 million, up from $12.4 million in the same quarter last year.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares jumped 44.1% to close at $6.50 after gaining 34.2% on Tuesday.
- Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 40.6% to close at $3.08 after the company issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Pope Resources (NASDAQ: POPE) shares rose 35.5% to close at $126.70. Rayonier announced plans to acquire Pope Resources.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) gained 32.4% to close at $3.31 after reporting $5 million investment by Brookfield Property Partners.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) climbed 28.9% to close at $38.66.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 25.4% to close at $4.49.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) climbed 24.3% to close at $9.00.
- Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares rose 20.3% to close at $2.79. Rockwell Medical entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Sun Pharma for the rights to commercialize Triferic® in India.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) climbed 20.2% to close at $2.44.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 19.4% to close at $15.20.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) rose 18.7% to close at $4.00.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) surged 17.5% to close at $36.75.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 17.4% to close at $3.37.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) surged 17.3% to close at $13.72.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 16.5% to close at $2.75.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 16.1% to close at $9.66.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 15.6% to close at $6.36.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 15.6% to close at $5.03.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) gained 15.4% to close at $3.15.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) surged 14.6% to close at $2.83.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 14.5% to close at $58.84.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares rose 14.4% to close at $6.83.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) shares climbed 14.3% to close at $4.49.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) rose 14.1% to close at $4.29 after the company said it has explored financing opportunities with Guangzhou, but no definitive deal has been entered.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) rose 14% to close at $28.90 after JP Morgan analysts upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $30 price target.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) gained 14% to close at $5.96.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) rose 13.6% to close at $6.94.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 13.3% to close at $9.14.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 13.1% to close at $42.47.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) surged 12.9% to close at $14.09.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) gained 12.6% to close at $15.60.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 12.4% to close at $8.45.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) climbed 12.3% to close at $2.28.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 11.9% to close at $5.08.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) rose 11.7% to close at $0.78 after gaining 13.11% on Tuesday.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) gained 11.5% to close at $6.40.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) climbed 11.3% to close at $35.15.
- Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) gained 10.7% to close at $8.09.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) rose 10.5% to close at $6.82.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) surged 10.5% to close at $2.94 after the company issued preliminary 2020 net operating revenues guidance at $12.4 billion to $12.8 billion.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 10.4% to close at $4.76.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 10.1% to close at $4.71.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) climbed 9.9% to close at $3.56.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) gained 9.9% to close at $4.44.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 9.8% to close at $4.38 after the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its NanoFlu in older adults.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 7% to close at $12.75 on reports suggesting the company nearing a deal with creditors on its restructuring plan.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares rose 6.8% to close at $68.44 on continued momentum after the company presented at the ICR conference and highlighted menu innovation and expansion into Asia. Goldman Sachs issued a note also highlighting menu innovation and integration of GRUB.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 6% to close at $9.43 after Rubraca was granted FDA priority reviewed for advanced prostate cancer.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) fell 5.8% to close at $7.11.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Estre Ambiental Inc (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares dipped 47.4% to close at $0.32 on Wednesday after rising 6.81% on Tuesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dropped 28.3% to close at $4.05 after surging 54.79% on Tuesday.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) tumbled 24.1% to close at $3.03.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 16% to close at $23.49 after the FDA AdCom panel voted unanimously against approval of the company's Oxycodegol painkiller.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 15.4% to close at $6.11.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares tumbled 15.1% to close at $0.1758. Yield10 Bioscience announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split, effective January 16.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) fell 14.6% to close at $6.11.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) dropped 13.7% to close at $2.21.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) tumbled 13.1% to close at $4.59 after the company issued an update on progress of Phase 2 programs for ELX-02.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 13% to close at $11.63.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 11.6% to close at $9.50.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares dipped 11.5% to close at $2.32.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares dipped 10.8% to close at $7.88.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) fell 9.9% to close at $2.81.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) dropped 9.8% to close at $16.40.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares declined 9.7% to close at $13.81.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 9.7% to close at $2.62.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares fell 9.5% to close at $20.58.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dropped 9% to close at $2.13 after the company issued preliminary FY19 total net product revenue guidance of roughly $178 million, and FY20 sales at $130 million-$160 million versus the $143.9 million estimate.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) fell 7.5% to close at $5.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) slipped 6.9% to close at $54.75. Barclays downgraded First Solar from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $66 to $49.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) fell 6.6% to close at $117.00 after the company reported holiday sales below expectations.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) dropped 6.4% to close at $2.49.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares fell 5.6% to close at $22.27.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.