Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 4:37am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares jumped 54.2% to close at $1.82 on Wednesday after the company late Tuesday reported a year-over-year increase in FY19 sales and gross profit. The company today announced the receipt of $700,000 in new video surveillance systems orders for municipal buildings.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 45.4% to close at $3.14 after the company announced Q1 results. The company reported Q1 sales of $25.2 million, up from $12.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares jumped 44.1% to close at $6.50 after gaining 34.2% on Tuesday.
  • Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 40.6% to close at $3.08 after the company issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Pope Resources (NASDAQ: POPE) shares rose 35.5% to close at $126.70. Rayonier announced plans to acquire Pope Resources.
  • Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) gained 32.4% to close at $3.31 after reporting $5 million investment by Brookfield Property Partners.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) climbed 28.9% to close at $38.66.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 25.4% to close at $4.49.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) climbed 24.3% to close at $9.00.
  • Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares rose 20.3% to close at $2.79. Rockwell Medical entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Sun Pharma for the rights to commercialize Triferic® in India.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) climbed 20.2% to close at $2.44.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 19.4% to close at $15.20.
  • IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) rose 18.7% to close at $4.00.
  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) surged 17.5% to close at $36.75.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 17.4% to close at $3.37.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) surged 17.3% to close at $13.72.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 16.5% to close at $2.75.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 16.1% to close at $9.66.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 15.6% to close at $6.36.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 15.6% to close at $5.03.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) gained 15.4% to close at $3.15.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) surged 14.6% to close at $2.83.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 14.5% to close at $58.84.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares rose 14.4% to close at $6.83.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) shares climbed 14.3% to close at $4.49.
  • Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) rose 14.1% to close at $4.29 after the company said it has explored financing opportunities with Guangzhou, but no definitive deal has been entered.
  • Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) rose 14% to close at $28.90 after JP Morgan analysts upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $30 price target.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) gained 14% to close at $5.96.
  • Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) rose 13.6% to close at $6.94.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 13.3% to close at $9.14.
  • Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 13.1% to close at $42.47.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) surged 12.9% to close at $14.09.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) gained 12.6% to close at $15.60.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 12.4% to close at $8.45.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) climbed 12.3% to close at $2.28.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 11.9% to close at $5.08.
  • McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) rose 11.7% to close at $0.78 after gaining 13.11% on Tuesday.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) gained 11.5% to close at $6.40.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) climbed 11.3% to close at $35.15.
  • Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) gained 10.7% to close at $8.09.
  • Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) rose 10.5% to close at $6.82.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) surged 10.5% to close at $2.94 after the company issued preliminary 2020 net operating revenues guidance at $12.4 billion to $12.8 billion.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 10.4% to close at $4.76.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 10.1% to close at $4.71.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) climbed 9.9% to close at $3.56.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) gained 9.9% to close at $4.44.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 9.8% to close at $4.38 after the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its NanoFlu in older adults.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 7% to close at $12.75 on reports suggesting the company nearing a deal with creditors on its restructuring plan.
  • Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares rose 6.8% to close at $68.44 on continued momentum after the company presented at the ICR conference and highlighted menu innovation and expansion into Asia. Goldman Sachs issued a note also highlighting menu innovation and integration of GRUB.
  • Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 6% to close at $9.43 after Rubraca was granted FDA priority reviewed for advanced prostate cancer.
  • Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) fell 5.8% to close at $7.11.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Estre Ambiental Inc (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares dipped 47.4% to close at $0.32 on Wednesday after rising 6.81% on Tuesday.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dropped 28.3% to close at $4.05 after surging 54.79% on Tuesday.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) tumbled 24.1% to close at $3.03.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 16% to close at $23.49 after the FDA AdCom panel voted unanimously against approval of the company's Oxycodegol painkiller.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 15.4% to close at $6.11.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares tumbled 15.1% to close at $0.1758. Yield10 Bioscience announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split, effective January 16.
  • Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) fell 14.6% to close at $6.11.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) dropped 13.7% to close at $2.21.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) tumbled 13.1% to close at $4.59 after the company issued an update on progress of Phase 2 programs for ELX-02.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 13% to close at $11.63.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 11.6% to close at $9.50.
  • Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares dipped 11.5% to close at $2.32.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares dipped 10.8% to close at $7.88.
  • Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) fell 9.9% to close at $2.81.
  • Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) dropped 9.8% to close at $16.40.
  • Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares declined 9.7% to close at $13.81.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 9.7% to close at $2.62.
  • Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares fell 9.5% to close at $20.58.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dropped 9% to close at $2.13 after the company issued preliminary FY19 total net product revenue guidance of roughly $178 million, and FY20 sales at $130 million-$160 million versus the $143.9 million estimate.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) fell 7.5% to close at $5.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) slipped 6.9% to close at $54.75. Barclays downgraded First Solar from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $66 to $49.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) fell 6.6% to close at $117.00 after the company reported holiday sales below expectations.
  • Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) dropped 6.4% to close at $2.49.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares fell 5.6% to close at $22.27.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACMR + AAOI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga