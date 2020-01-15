Burger King To Prince Harry: Come Join Our Royal Family

Burger King extended an invitation from one royal family to another by offering Prince Harry a part-time job...but he may have better offers on the table.

What Happened

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle caught many people off guard by announcing their resignation from the British Royal Family, in part to become "financially independent." Ignoring the fact that Prince Harry's net worth stands at $25 million and Markle earned a few million from her acting career, the two might be looking for new jobs.

Markle scored a voiceover job with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) although she will donate all the proceeds to a wildlife charity.

Suppose the couple embarks in a post "Mexit" life in Canada, Harry could land a job as the country's governor-general. After all, the Queen herself needs to offer her blessing to the mostly ceremonial governor-general and, well, he is her grandson.

See Also: Why Meghan Markle Has A Tough Time Being A Princess

Harry does have a fallback option, thanks to Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR). If Harry declines Burger King's offer, he can still score free coffee courtesy of Tim Hortons.

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it. — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) January 9, 2020

Luckily for Harry, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed to footing the bill for the couple's security costs. The most recent estimate places the annual cost of keeping the couple safe at more than CA$10 million.