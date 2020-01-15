Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 277 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) .

. L'Oreal (NASDAQ: LSXMA) slumped the most, hitting a new 52-week high but then dropping 1.03%.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday are as follows:

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares set a new yearly high of $250.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $250.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session. Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.00. Shares traded up 1.42%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.00. Shares traded up 1.42%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $333.66. The stock traded up 3.25% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $333.66. The stock traded up 3.25% on the session. Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.70 with a daily change of up 1.35%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.70 with a daily change of up 1.35%. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares set a new yearly high of $90.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $90.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session. Live Nation Entertainment (OTC: LVMUY) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.21 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $96.21 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day. LVMH (NYSE: LYV) shares set a new yearly high of $74.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $74.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (OTC: LRLCY) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.00. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $60.00. The stock was up 2.35% for the day. L'Oreal (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.22 with a daily change of up 0.78%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.22 with a daily change of up 0.78%. News (NASDAQ: NWS) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%. Tennant (NYSE: TNC) shares set a new yearly high of $84.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $84.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $33.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares hit a yearly high of $29.92. The stock traded up 4.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $29.92. The stock traded up 4.68% on the session. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.43%. Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) shares hit $24.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.

shares hit $24.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%. Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.93%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $118.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.93%. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit a yearly high of $30.45. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $30.45. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session. Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIO) shares broke to $5.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.

shares broke to $5.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $230.75.

shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $230.75. Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $277.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $277.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Sprott Physical Platinum (ARCA: SPPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.26 with a daily change of up 2.9%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.26 with a daily change of up 2.9%. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 9.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 9.62%. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares broke to $8.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.74%.

shares broke to $8.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.74%. Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $193.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $193.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%. adidas (OTC: ADDYY) shares hit $176.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.

shares hit $176.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.66.

shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.66. WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $337.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $337.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%. Granite REIT (NYSE: GRP-U) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $41.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $62.66 with a daily change of up 5.01%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $62.66 with a daily change of up 5.01%. American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.23 on Wednesday, moving up 1.33%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $96.23 on Wednesday, moving up 1.33%. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.22 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.3%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $88.22 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.3%. Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%. Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%. Shoal Point Energy (OTC: SHPNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.23 on Wednesday, moving up 4.67%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.23 on Wednesday, moving up 4.67%. Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.29%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.29%. Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $85.02 with a daily change of up 0.38%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $85.02 with a daily change of up 0.38%. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares were up 1.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.93.

shares were up 1.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.93. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $163.78. Shares traded up 0.81%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $163.78. Shares traded up 0.81%. Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares were up 1.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.92 for a change of up 1.38%.

shares were up 1.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.92 for a change of up 1.38%. First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE: FAM) shares set a new yearly high of $11.52 this morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $11.52 this morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares set a new 52-week high of $376.05 on Wednesday, moving up 1.31%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $376.05 on Wednesday, moving up 1.31%. Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.65. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.65. The stock was up 0.85% for the day. RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares set a new yearly high of $32.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $32.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session. Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares broke to $60.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.

shares broke to $60.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%. Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.20 for a change of up 1.31%.

shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.20 for a change of up 1.31%. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $217.98.

shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $217.98. TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.06.

shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.06. China Online Education Gr (NYSE: COE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.03 this morning. The stock was up 10.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.03 this morning. The stock was up 10.19% on the session. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares were up 0.73% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.70.

shares were up 0.73% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.70. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.80. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $12.80. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. KONE (OTC: KNYJY) shares set a new yearly high of $33.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $33.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session. Liberty Broadband (NYSE: LEN-B) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.05. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $50.05. The stock was up 1.91% for the day. Lennar (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares set a new 52-week high of $130.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.83%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $130.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.83%. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.04%. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $189.00.

shares were up 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $189.00. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $136.79 with a daily change of up 1.08%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $136.79 with a daily change of up 1.08%. Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) shares hit a yearly high of $62.93. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $62.93. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares broke to $267.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.

shares broke to $267.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%. Santen Pharmaceutical (OTC: SNPHY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.09 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.09 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.43 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.43 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.62%. Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.09 on Wednesday, moving up 1.54%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.09 on Wednesday, moving up 1.54%. Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.72.

shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.72. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EFR) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.71.

shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.71. Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares broke to $95.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.51%.

shares broke to $95.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.51%. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $447.95 for a change of up 1.74%.

shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $447.95 for a change of up 1.74%. Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares broke to $4.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.13%.

shares broke to $4.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.13%. Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) shares hit $78.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.

shares hit $78.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%. WEX (NYSE: WEX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $221.93. Shares traded up 0.63%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $221.93. Shares traded up 0.63%. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $335.58. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $335.58. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares set a new yearly high of $46.46 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $46.46 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session. Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) shares were up 0.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.44 for a change of up 0.58%.

shares were up 0.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.44 for a change of up 0.58%. Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.62. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.62. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares hit $106.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.

shares hit $106.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%. Aristocrat Leisure (OTC: ARLUF) shares set a new yearly high of $24.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $24.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session. VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.36%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.36%. Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $210.04 on Wednesday, moving up 1.12%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $210.04 on Wednesday, moving up 1.12%. Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $92.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.92% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $44.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.92% for the day. AES (NYSE: AES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.50. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.50. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.39 for a change of up 0.48%.

shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.39 for a change of up 0.48%. Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.76. The stock traded up 4.23% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.76. The stock traded up 4.23% on the session. Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $129.54 with a daily change of up 1.17%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $129.54 with a daily change of up 1.17%. Carlsberg (OTC: CABGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.3%. Viela Bio (NASDAQ: VIE) shares hit a yearly high of $39.65. The stock traded up 5.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $39.65. The stock traded up 5.44% on the session. Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.66. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $25.66. The stock was up 2.02% for the day. Pope Resources (NASDAQ: POPE) shares were up 34.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $126.08.

shares were up 34.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $126.08. Pioneer High IT (NYSE: PHT) shares broke to $9.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.

shares broke to $9.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%. Liberty Formula One Group (OTC: GENMF) shares hit $47.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.64%.

shares hit $47.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.64%. Generation Mining (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.67. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.67. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session. British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.62 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.62 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.64%. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.92. The stock traded up 4.18% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.92. The stock traded up 4.18% on the session. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $306.24 with a daily change of up 1.5%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $306.24 with a daily change of up 1.5%. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $31.02. Shares traded up 1.17%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $31.02. Shares traded up 1.17%. Macquarie Group (OTC: MQBKY) shares broke to $97.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.

shares broke to $97.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.50. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $56.50. The stock was up 1.33% for the day. Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $55.84. Shares traded up 1.36%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $55.84. Shares traded up 1.36%. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares were up 3.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.27.

shares were up 3.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.27. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $129.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $129.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.27. Shares traded up 0.61%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.27. Shares traded up 0.61%. Corridor Resources (OTC: CDDRF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.18%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.18%. Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.29. The stock traded up 4.41% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.29. The stock traded up 4.41% on the session. Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.36 with a daily change of up 2.63%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.36 with a daily change of up 2.63%. Smith & Nephew (OTC: SMICY) shares hit a yearly high of $9.20. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.20. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session. SMIC (NYSE: SNN) shares set a new yearly high of $49.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $49.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) shares hit a yearly high of $14.78. The stock traded up 3.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.78. The stock traded up 3.46% on the session. News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $129.31.

shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $129.31. Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.87%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $116.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.87%. Southern (NYSE: SO) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.51.

shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.51. Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares were up 1.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $194.32 for a change of up 1.48%.

shares were up 1.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $194.32 for a change of up 1.48%. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.19 with a daily change of up 4.63%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.19 with a daily change of up 4.63%. Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $516.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $516.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.15%. Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) shares hit $10.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.

shares hit $10.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.89. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.89. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session. High Income Securities (NYSE: PCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.41. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.41. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) shares hit $142.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%.

shares hit $142.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%. Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.68. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.68. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session. Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) shares hit $45.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.

shares hit $45.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%. Suez (OTC: SZEVY) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $7.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares broke to $30.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.

shares broke to $30.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%. Group Ten Metals (OTC: PGEZF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 16.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 16.98% on the session. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.39 with a daily change of up 3.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.39 with a daily change of up 3.06%. Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $138.63. Shares traded up 0.84%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $138.63. Shares traded up 0.84%. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.99. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.99. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.05.

shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.05. Chemed (NYSE: CHE) stock made a new 52-week high of $470.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $470.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day. NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) stock set a new 52-week high of $165.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.6%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $165.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.6%. Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%. Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) shares hit $21.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.

shares hit $21.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%. Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $205.53 with a daily change of up 0.61%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $205.53 with a daily change of up 0.61%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares were up 6.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.56.

shares were up 6.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.56. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%. Kellogg (NYSE: K) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.46.

shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.46. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares hit $24.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%.

shares hit $24.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares hit a yearly high of $20.31. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $20.31. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session. Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $218.23 on Wednesday, moving up 3.07%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $218.23 on Wednesday, moving up 3.07%. SMIC (OTC: SIUIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.83 Wednesday. The stock was up 12.8% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.83 Wednesday. The stock was up 12.8% for the day. AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares hit $122.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.

shares hit $122.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%. Dassault Systemes (OTC: DASTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.42 on Wednesday, moving up 3.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $20.42 on Wednesday, moving up 3.25%. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN-A) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $173.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $173.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares hit $13.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.

shares hit $13.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.34. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.34. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. L'Oreal (OTC: LRLCF) shares broke to $302.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.99%.

shares broke to $302.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.99%. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.08. Shares traded up 2.41%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.08. Shares traded up 2.41%. Nihon M&A Center (OTC: NHMAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.45. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.45. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session. Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares were up 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.43.

shares were up 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.43. TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $618.62.

shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $618.62. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $73.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day. Coloplast (OTC: CLPBY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.58. Shares traded up 1.78%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.58. Shares traded up 1.78%. Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.18. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.18. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares hit $529.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%.

shares hit $529.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%. SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares were up 2.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.39 for a change of up 2.15%.

shares were up 2.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.39 for a change of up 2.15%. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.66 on Wednesday, moving up 1.77%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $81.66 on Wednesday, moving up 1.77%. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $32.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%. Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.89. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.89. The stock was up 1.55% for the day. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares set a new yearly high of $47.70 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $47.70 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.81.

shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.81. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares hit $55.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%.

shares hit $55.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%. BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares hit $57.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%.

shares hit $57.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares set a new yearly high of $71.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $71.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares broke to $27.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.

shares broke to $27.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%. Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $63.84. Shares traded up 5.79%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $63.84. Shares traded up 5.79%. Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.44. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $8.44. The stock was up 0.3% for the day. Experian (OTC: EXPGY) shares broke to $34.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.43%.

shares broke to $34.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.43%. John Hancock Hedged (NYSE: HEQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.19. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.19. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $233.40 on Wednesday, moving up 1.41%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $233.40 on Wednesday, moving up 1.41%. Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.62 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $46.62 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares set a new yearly high of $36.42 this morning. The stock was up 3.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $36.42 this morning. The stock was up 3.89% on the session. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares broke to $284.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.

shares broke to $284.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%. Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%. Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.94. The stock traded up 5.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.94. The stock traded up 5.34% on the session. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares hit a yearly high of $188.83. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $188.83. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session. Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares hit a yearly high of $71.20. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $71.20. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) shares broke to $26.08 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.

shares broke to $26.08 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%. EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) shares hit $25.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.

shares hit $25.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%. Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.36. Shares traded up 0.23%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.36. Shares traded up 0.23%. Visa (NYSE: V) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $198.87.

shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $198.87. Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $147.88 with a daily change of up 1.68%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $147.88 with a daily change of up 1.68%. Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.69.

shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.69. Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.50. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.50. The stock was up 2.06% for the day. Burberry Group (OTC: BURBY) shares broke to $30.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.1%.

shares broke to $30.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.1%. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares hit a yearly high of $21.93. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $21.93. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares were up 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.72.

shares were up 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.72. CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares broke to $650.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%.

shares broke to $650.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares set a new yearly high of $23.52 this morning. The stock was up 5.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $23.52 this morning. The stock was up 5.81% on the session. Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.10 with a daily change of up 2.16%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.10 with a daily change of up 2.16%. Perrigo Co (NYSE: PRGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.67%. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) shares set a new yearly high of $9.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $9.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.54. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.54. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session. Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) shares hit a yearly high of $43.79. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $43.79. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $294.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $294.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares were up 1.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.99.

shares were up 1.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.99. Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.79.

shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.79. AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%. Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.08.

shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.08. New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $137.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%. Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.35. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $12.35. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares hit $89.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.78%.

shares hit $89.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.78%. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.11 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.11 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $253.69 on Wednesday, moving up 1.54%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $253.69 on Wednesday, moving up 1.54%. Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.64. Shares traded up 1.1%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.64. Shares traded up 1.1%. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.71 for a change of up 0.81%.

shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.71 for a change of up 0.81%. Avita Medical (OTC: AVMXF) shares broke to $0.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.19%.

shares broke to $0.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.19%. Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) shares were up 2.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.43.

shares were up 2.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.43. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares set a new yearly high of $76.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $76.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. Barratt Developments (OTC: BTDPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.17. The stock traded down 1.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.17. The stock traded down 1.0% on the session. Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.28. Shares traded up 0.42%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.28. Shares traded up 0.42%. Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $87.24. Shares traded up 1.63%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $87.24. Shares traded up 1.63%. Champion Pain Care (OTC: CPAI) shares were up 347.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04.

shares were up 347.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04. First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.93. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.93. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.81%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $5.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.81%. SGS (OTC: SGSOY) shares broke to $27.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.

shares broke to $27.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%. William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.07 on Wednesday, moving up 1.95%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $22.07 on Wednesday, moving up 1.95%. Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares were up 2.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.41 for a change of up 2.17%.

shares were up 2.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.41 for a change of up 2.17%. Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares set a new yearly high of $49.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $49.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.81%. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $78.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares broke to $102.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.78%.

shares broke to $102.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.78%. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.76. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.76. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.00. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $45.00. The stock was up 1.24% for the day. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.63.

shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.63. Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%. J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.41%. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.07 for a change of up 1.69%.

shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.07 for a change of up 1.69%. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares hit $56.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.

shares hit $56.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%. Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.98. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $13.98. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.61 on Wednesday, moving up 7.56%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $23.61 on Wednesday, moving up 7.56%. First REIT (OTC: FREVS) shares hit a yearly high of $23.80. The stock traded up 50.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.80. The stock traded up 50.0% on the session. Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.11 on Wednesday, moving up 2.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $77.11 on Wednesday, moving up 2.47%. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.98 with a daily change of up 0.51%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.98 with a daily change of up 0.51%. Africa Oil (OTC: AOIFF) shares broke to $1.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.67%.

shares broke to $1.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.67%. Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares were up 0.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.09.

shares were up 0.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.09. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.09.

shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.09. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares hit a yearly high of $35.48. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $35.48. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session. Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.73. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.73. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session. ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%. Stantec (NYSE: STN) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $29.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%. Mistral Ventures (OTC: MILV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.98%. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.13 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.13 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.23. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.23. Shares traded flat%. Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares hit $144.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%.

shares hit $144.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares hit a yearly high of $49.68. The stock traded up 7.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $49.68. The stock traded up 7.3% on the session. Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $27.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%. Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.97 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $36.97 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day. ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.73. The stock traded up 9.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $34.73. The stock traded up 9.36% on the session. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.04 for a change of up 0.78%.

shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.04 for a change of up 0.78%. Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.52% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $6.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.52% for the day. LVMH (OTC: LVMHF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $482.85. Shares traded up 0.86%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $482.85. Shares traded up 0.86%. Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.56. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.56. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) shares hit $24.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.

shares hit $24.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%. Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares set a new yearly high of $22.09 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $22.09 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. John Hancock (NYSE: HTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $7.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Hermes International (OTC: HESAY) shares hit $79.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.

shares hit $79.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%. Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.45. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $83.45. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.69 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $68.69 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) shares hit $10.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.

shares hit $10.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%. Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares were up 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.83.

shares were up 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.83. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.51 for a change of up 0.65%.

shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.51 for a change of up 0.65%. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.99 for a change of up 2.28%.

shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.99 for a change of up 2.28%. Gold and GemStone Mining (OTC: GGSM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.0039 on Wednesday morning, moving up 18.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.0039 on Wednesday morning, moving up 18.18%. Wolters Kluwer (OTC: WTKWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.33. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $75.33. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) stock made a new 52-week high of $145.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $145.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Panasonic (OTC: PCRFY) shares set a new yearly high of $9.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $9.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.9% on the session. RELX (NYSE: RELX) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $26.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%. Western Asset Variable (NYSE: GFY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.23. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $41.23. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares hit $94.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.

shares hit $94.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%. Mix 1 Life (OTC: MIXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 238.98% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 238.98% on the session. CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $94.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.28%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $94.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.28%. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.97 with a daily change of down 1.03%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.97 with a daily change of down 1.03%. Globant (NYSE: GLOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.14 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $117.14 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.56% for the day. Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 11.44% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.