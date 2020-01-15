Dupré Logistics And HOYER Form Bulk Transport Joint Venture

Louisiana-based Dupré Logistics LLC and German company HOYER Group have announced the creation of a joint venture HOYER Bulk LLC to be headquartered in Houston. Dupré Logistics will hold a 51% share of the new entity with HOYER holding the remainder.

The new bulk transport entity was established to provide supply chain services domestically and internationally.

The amount of the initial investment in the new entity was not disclosed.

The press release stated that the two companies have many similarities, including being privately held, family-run operations. Both companies see the joint venture as a means to extend their operations geographically, with HOYER gaining increased access to North America and Dupré Logistics doing the same internationally.

"Partnership with Dupré is a logical expansion of our internationally aligned overseas activities by providing transport services in North America. We thereby enlarge our portfolio of services and also meet the growing demand for transport capacities in the North American market," said HOYER CEO Ortwin Nast.

"It's a win-win partnership with advantages to both organizations and the customers we serve, improving the first- and last-mile logistics scenario in North America. HOYER Bulk LLC will be an exceptional quality provider for door-to-door service," said Dupré Logistics CEO Mike Weindel.

Dupré Logistics is a transportation and logistics provider with locations primarily along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company provides dedicated bulk liquid truck transportation for the energy and chemical markets, site logistics services and freight brokerage with a specialty in tanker, hazmat and petrochemical transportation shipments. The asset-based provider has a fleet of 750 trucks with more than 1,100 drivers providing service throughout North America.

HOYER is an international logistics company based in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in bulk liquid shipment by road, rail and sea. The company operates out of 115 offices globally offering logistics services for chemicals, foodstuffs, gas and mineral oils.

Image Sourced from Pixabay