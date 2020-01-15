14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock moved upwards by 13.5% to $4.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) stock rose 12.5% to $2.70.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) stock surged 3.3% to $0.62.
- Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares surged 2.6% to $66.10. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 09, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) stock surged 2.0% to $4.00.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares increased by 1.7% to $46.58. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- GameStop, Inc. (NYSE: GME) stock increased by 1.2% to $4.76. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) stock surged 1.0% to $30.00. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $37.00.
Losers
- Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) stock fell 5.9% to $32.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $47.00.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) stock fell 2.9% to $14.25. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
- Best Buy Co, Inc. (NYSE: BBY) shares decreased by 2.8% to $87.94. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares fell 1.1% to $113.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $145.00.
- Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares fell 1.0% to $15.23. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock declined 1.0% to $532.55. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $600.00.
