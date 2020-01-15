Market Overview

9 Industrial Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares surged 5.0% to $1.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $2.14. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares increased by 2.0% to $83.35. According to the most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 15, the current rating is at Positive.

 

Losers

  • Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares plummeted 58.9% to $0.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • China Ceramics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock decreased by 7.5% to $0.83.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares plummeted 5.0% to $0.17.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock fell 3.5% to $0.34.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares declined 1.7% to $10.19. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: GOL) shares fell 1.1% to $18.20. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

Posted-In: Industrial Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

