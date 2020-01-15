Market Overview

8 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2020 8:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) stock surged 41.5% to $1.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Adesto Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOTS) stock rose 2.6% to $9.50.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech, Inc. (NYSE: OCFT) stock surged 2.0% to $12.71. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

 

Losers

  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock declined 12.6% to $4.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares fell 4.7% to $56.00. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $49.00.
  • CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares declined 3.6% to $2.95.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares declined 1.4% to $27.52. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares declined 1.3% to $59.50. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.

