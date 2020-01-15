80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares surged 63.4% to close at $4.51 on Tuesday after the company announced it will sell its OEM Business for $490 million. The company also issued preliminary Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares gained 54.8% to close at $5.65 after falling 9.9% on Monday.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) rose 48.7% to close at $3.51 after the company reported strong preliminary sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 34.2% to close at $4.51.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 31% to close at $4.06 after the company issued preliminary FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) climbed 30.7% to close at $24.33 after the company announced it has commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $420 million of its common shares.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) climbed 29.4% to close at $22.74 after the company reported broad pipeline progress including positive results from its LRRK2 program for Parkinson's disease.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) rose 28.8% to close at $39.79 after reporting strong preliminary sales for the fourth quarter.
- Super League Gaming Inc(NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 28.1% to close at $3.60 after the company announced a partnership with Wanda Cinemas Games.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 26.1% to close at $8.83 after climbing 16.67% on Monday.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) rose 23.7% to close at $25.36.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 22.2% to close at $21.22. Tilray appointed Jon Levin as COO and Michael Kruteck as CFO.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) surged 20.8% to close at $2.85.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) gained 20.5% to close at $2.6150.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 20.2% to close at $31.59 after reporting preliminary 2019 revenue.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares surged 19.9% to close at $3.32.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) shares rose 17.7% to close at $4.00.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) gained 17.6% to close at $10.45.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) gained 16.4% to close at $6.11 after the company confirmed the receipt of new unsolicited proposal from Assurance Global Services for $7 per share in cash.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) rose 16.3% to close at $2.78.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 15.6% to close at $3.93. Build-A-Bear Workshop expects preliminary FY19 sales of $334 million-$338 million.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 15.4% to close at $5.47.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) rose 15.2% to close at $6.07.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped 14.7% to close at $11.70 after the company announced its clear aligners will now be available at dentist and orthodontist offices.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 14.5% to close at $25.42.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares climbed 14.5% to close at $84.87.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) rose 14.4% to close at $19.89.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) gained 14.3% to close at $5.99.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 14.3% to close at $2.40.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 13.7% to close at $4.40.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) surged 13.2% to close at $37.55.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) rose 12.9% to close at $35.00.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) jumped 12.6% to close at $56.91 after the company also announced strong preliminary Q4 net sales.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) gained 12.4% to close at $3.98 after the company issued strong preliminary Q4 and FY19 sales results.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 11.9% to close at $24.28.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) climbed 11.6% to close at $5.02.
- TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) rose 11.3% to close at $10.22.
- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) gained 11.2% to close at $12.68.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) rose 11.1% to close at $13.97 after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) gained 10.9% to close at $7.31 after the company announced the sale of first homesites at New Community in Los Angeles County for proceeds of $135 million.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 10.8% to close at $8.34.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) gained 10.8% to close at $38.40.
- MRI Interventions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRIC) rose 10.6% to close at $6.14.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) jumped 10.6% to close at $48.14.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 10.6% to close at $3.03.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) gained 10.5% to close at $10.50.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) climbed 10.5% to close at $9.86.
- Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSWL) rose 10.5% to close at $2.96.
- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) gained 10.4% to close at $7.84.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) surged 10.1% to close at $8.81.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) gained 10.1% to close at $46.36.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 10.1% to close at $14.55.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) rose 9.7% to close at $16.58.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 9.7% to close at $3.72.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) surged 9.6% to close at $21.51 following a report the company surpassed Snapchat as the third-biggest social media platform in the US in 2019, and it will continue to stay ahead in the coming years.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 9.5% to close at $10.04.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) gained 8.5% to close at $8.29.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) rose 5.3% to close at $20.43. Limoneira reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 5.1% to close at $8.72 after the company reported the acquisition of Content IQ for $73.05 million.
Losers
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares tumbled 30.3% to close at $5.28 on Tuesday after the company issued update on progress of Phase 2 programs for ELX-02 and ERSG pipeline.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) shares dipped 30.3% to close at $6.57 on Tuesday. Stemline Therapeutics announced preliminary results for 2019 and said it expects Elzonris net revenue of $43.2 million for the full year and $11.8 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts, on average, are forecasting revenueof $15.06 million for the fourth quarter and $46.44 million for the full year..
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) fell 27.9% to close at $4.90. NantKwest and ImmunityBio announced complete response in metastatic pancreatic cancer in first patient to receive PD-L1 tumor-targeted natural killer cells (PD-L1.t-haNK) combined with N-803 IL-15 fusion protein.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) shares declined 20.4% to close at $12.48.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) dropped 18.2% to close at $2.87.
- Criteo S.A. (NYSE: CRTO) dipped 15.9% to close at $15.29.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) dropped 15.9% to close at $2.33.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dipped 14.6% to close at $2.18.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 13.3% to close at $4.71 after the company reported a 24.7% year-over-year drop in its comparable sales for the nine-week holiday period. Its holiday sales fell 27.5% year-over-year to $1.83 billion. The company said it expects preliminary FY19 comparable sales down 19%-21%.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) dropped 12.8% to close at $18.54.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) dropped 12.7% to close at $6.31.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 10.5% to close at $3.06.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) dipped 9.9% to close at $2.00.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 9.2% to close at $3.06 after dropping 14.03% on Monday.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 9.2% to close at $1.08 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 8.7% to close at $34.53.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) dipped 8.5% to close at $5.30. Biocardia announced FDA clearance for Morph DNA deflectable guide catheter.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 8.4% to close at $4.99 after reporting Q2 results.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) dropped 7.9% to close at $3.63.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares fell 7.3% to close at $41.49. InMode is expected to release its Q4 results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) tumbled 7.2% to close at $1.8750.
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) fell 5.1% to close at $37.08 after the company lowered FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
