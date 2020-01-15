Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for January is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.