In this week's episode of Great Quarter, Guys, brought to you by CarrierDirect, Kevin and Andrew have a special guest, Zach Strickland, in the booth to break down the retail Goliath Walmart IncĀ (NYSE: WMT). We also talk Trade Deal, January freight blues and answer whether Peloton is a bust.

Check out last week's episode here.

Image by jimaro morales from Pixabay