FreightWaves & The Wall Street Journal To Partner On The Wall Street Journal Logistics Report

FreightWaves, a leading provider of freight industry benchmarking, analytics, and forecasting will sponsor the Wall Street Journal Logistics Report, a digital news product and daily newsletter, that delivers up-to-the minute news, analysis, interviews and explanatory journalism on everything from global trade and transportation infrastructure, transport routes and the software algorithms that guide them, to the flow of raw materials through manufacturing processes and delivery of the finished product.

FreightWaves will also supplement the WSJ's news coverage with custom sponsored content that includes data-driven research items from SONAR as well as pieces that illuminate the relationships between freight movements and the broader economy. The FreightWaves content is uniquely produced for the The Wall Street Journal Logistics Report, entirely by FreightWaves. The Wall Street Journal news department is not involved with the creation of any content produced by FreightWaves. The content produced by FreightWaves will be clearly labeled.

"The WSJ Logistics Report offers best-in-class journalism and reporting on global events that impact logistics and supply chains to one of the broadest news audiences in the world," said Craig Fuller, FreightWaves founder and CEO. We are honored and excited to work with one of the most respected news sources in the world. FreightWaves will provide the WSJ Logistics Report community with sponsored content that includes near real-time benchmarking, analysis and forecasting driven off the FreightWaves SONAR platform."

Creating custom content for The Logistics Report enables FreightWaves to deliver insights from its SONAR freight forecasting platform to a new audience of industrial and retail business leaders, as well as financial institutions. SONAR offers 150,000 time-series data points that are updated daily. Shippers, carriers, intermediaries and financial institutions use SONAR for benchmarking, analysis and forecasting of freight demand, activity, rates, financial and operational performance, and capacity.

FreightWaves SONAR, the leading global freight data platform, ingests millions of data points every day to provide clients with near-time views into trucking, rail, air and ocean transportation markets, as well as a wealth of macroeconomic and commodities information. FreightWaves subject matter experts, data scientists, research analysts and journalists put the data in context, advise clients on data-driven decision-making, and break important industry news.

SONAR's alternative data time series and three-dimensional mapping give transportation professionals and financial institutions real-time insight into the global goods economy. FreightWaves' proprietary measurements of trucking capacity and spot rates and ocean and air freight flows are leading indicators of macroeconomic signals such as retail spending and industrial production.

About FreightWaves: FreightWaves is a leading provider of fundamental analysis and data for the global freight market. SONAR, FreightWaves' data platform enables transportation carriers, logistics providers, and shippers to benchmark, analyze, and forecast financial and operational performance against the market and competitive cohorts.

