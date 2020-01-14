Market Overview

Chick-Fil-A Is Giving Out Free Chicken Nuggets

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 3:50pm   Comments
Chicken nuggets always taste better when they are free, and the public has two weeks to score some at Chick-fil-A, the restaurant chain said Monday. 

Chick-fil-A's Giveaway 

Chick-fil-A will give a free eight-count order of chicken nuggets to anyone who creates a new account on its mobile app.

Existing users can also take advantage of the free offer by simply logging into their Chick-fil-A One account.

Consumers who don't want or like nuggets can exchange the free offer for the chain's new kale crunch side salad, which was launched nationally Monday. The salad consists of a blend of kale and cabbage with an apple cider and dijon mustard vinaigrette, and is topped with almonds.

"Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests," Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

The timing of Chick-fil-A's promotion coincides with rival chicken chain Popeyes, which is offering a free meal of its own.

Chick-fil-A's freebie is valid through the end of January at participating restaurants either in-restaurant, in the drive-thru or via a mobile order.

Photo courtesy of Chick-fil-A. 

Posted-In: Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich foodNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

