Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightWaves NOW: Understanding The Consumer's Role In The Freight Industry
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 14, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
FreightWaves NOW: Understanding The Consumer's Role In The Freight Industry

In this episode, Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland gives you the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet; Market Expert Donny Gilbert breaks down the headhaul index in the Broker Update; and Market Expert Anthony Smith highlights the positive correlation between consumer spending and outbound tender rejection rates.

Image Sourced form Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves LogisticsNews Commodities Retail Sales Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga