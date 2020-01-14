FreightWaves NOW: Understanding The Consumer's Role In The Freight Industry
In this episode, Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland gives you the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet; Market Expert Donny Gilbert breaks down the headhaul index in the Broker Update; and Market Expert Anthony Smith highlights the positive correlation between consumer spending and outbound tender rejection rates.
Image Sourced form Pixabay
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves LogisticsNews Commodities Retail Sales Markets General