10 Most Trusted Brands In America: US Postal Service, Amazon Top The List

Public trust isn’t taken for granted these days. Not with companies like Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) violating privacy expectations and raising consumer alarms.

Some companies have been better than others at retaining public confidence. Through thousands of interviews about 2,000 brands, Morning Consult compiled a ranking of the most trusted names of 2020. Here are the top 10 that consumers believe will “do what is right."

10. M&M’s

Consumers know exactly what they’re getting into when they toss back a fistful of classic M&M’s. About 34.8% said they trust the Mars candy brand “a lot.”

9. Cheerios

This General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) staple won brunchers with its considerate “heart healthy” guarantee. Weighing the reliably earthy taste and stable brand integrity, consumers gave Cheerios a 35.9% trust rating.

7. UPS (tied)

This holiday season, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) had the second best on-time holiday delivery rate of any shipper, according to ShipMatrix. It’s that kind of commitment that earns a 36.1% trust rating.

7. Hershey (tied)

Where could a chocolate maker go wrong? A consistent consistency and stable sweetness earned Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) a 36.1% trust rating.

6. Chick-Fil-A

Diners have historically denounced the company’s politics, but few dispute its expertise. The mastermind behind that mysterious honey mustard sauce earned a 36.2% trust rating.

5. The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel scored 36.3% — an impressive feat, given the common quips about meteorology inaccuracies.

4. PayPal

No banks or credit services cracked even the top 25 on Morning Consult’s list, but consumers lean into Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). The OG fintech company scored 36.5% on the trust scale.

3. Google

While wary of snooping Siri and eavesdropping Alexa, tech users seem to trust their Google Assistants to operate with integrity. The classic search engine brand of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) scored a 37.9% trust rating.

2. Amazon

In spite of privacy concerns around Alexa, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) won a 38.8% trust rating. Perhaps its reliable shipments helped. The online marketplace was the only package service with a higher on-time delivery rate than UPS.

1. USPS

The U.S. Postal Service has suffered scrutiny over its financial stability, but penpals still expect their letters tomorrow. They gave the government mail carrier — whose motto guarantees reliability — a 42% trust rating.