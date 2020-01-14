Market Overview

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock increased by 7.2% to $122.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $106.00.

 

Losers

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares fell 1.7% to $79.87 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) stock declined 0.4% to $45.20.
  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) stock declined 0.2% to $56.37.
  • Kraft Heinz, Inc. (NASDAQ: KHC) stock declined 0.2% to $31.10. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $31.00.

