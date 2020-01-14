Market Overview

7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Gainers

  • JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE: JPM) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $139.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $140.00.
  • Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C) stock surged 1.1% to $81.50. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $96.00.
  • Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) stock increased by 1.0% to $35.38. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.00.
  • Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $53.29. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on January 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.

 

Losers

  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares declined 9.1% to $0.80 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares plummeted 2.1% to $4.00.
  • Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE: WFC) stock decreased by 1.8% to $51.15. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 02, is at Underperform, with a price target of $50.00.

