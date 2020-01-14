8 Industrial Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRTP) stock surged 580.0% to $17.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock rose 10.0% to $1.98.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 6.2% to $10.42. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $61.85. According to the most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 13, the current rating is at Peer Perform.
- AECOM, Inc. (NYSE: ACM) shares rose 4.0% to $48.95. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $50.00.
- China Ceramics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock increased by 3.7% to $0.85.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock rose 2.2% to $28.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $27.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares decreased by 2.4% to $2.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
