Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Industrial Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 7:58am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRTP) stock surged 580.0% to $17.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock rose 10.0% to $1.98.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 6.2% to $10.42. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $61.85. According to the most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 13, the current rating is at Peer Perform.
  • AECOM, Inc. (NYSE: ACM) shares rose 4.0% to $48.95. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $50.00.
  • China Ceramics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock increased by 3.7% to $0.85.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock rose 2.2% to $28.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $27.00.

 

Losers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares decreased by 2.4% to $2.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

Posted-In: Industrial Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACM + AAL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
5 Industrial Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Boeing Reverses, Says MAX Pilots Should Get Trained In Simulators
Perspective Time: Geopolitics Hits Markets, But Losses Not Too Steep Yet And Volatility Tame
8 Industrial Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga