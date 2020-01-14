Market Overview

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock increased by 3.9% to $545.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $612.00.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $3.20.
  • Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) stock rose 1.9% to $109.45. According to the most recent rating by Gordon Haskett, on January 09, the current rating is at Accumulate.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares increased by 1.0% to $46.34. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.

 

Losers

  • GameStop, Inc. (NYSE: GME) shares decreased by 9.0% to $4.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

