5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock increased by 3.9% to $545.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $612.00.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $3.20.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) stock rose 1.9% to $109.45. According to the most recent rating by Gordon Haskett, on January 09, the current rating is at Accumulate.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares increased by 1.0% to $46.34. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
Losers
- GameStop, Inc. (NYSE: GME) shares decreased by 9.0% to $4.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.