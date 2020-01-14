26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) rose 70.3% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary sales for the fourth quarter and agreed to sell OEM business for $490 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares rose 23.1% to $4.91 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement with Astellas to co-develop and co-commercialize stem-cell derived allogeneic CAR-T and TCR T-cell therapies. The company may receive up to $897.5 million in payments.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 22.6% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 22.7% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after falling 18.85% on Monday.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 9.8% to $9.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported the acquisition of Content IQ for $73.05 million.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) rose 9.7% to $13.80 in pre-market trading after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 9.1% to $7.64 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.67% on Monday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 7.4% to $10.54 in pre-market trading after the company signed equipment sales agreements to support backup power systems at German radio towers.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 6.4% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced the acquisition of novel aldosterone synthase inhibitors.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) rose 5.6% to $20.50 in pre-market trading. Limoneira reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 5.4% to $120.51 in pre-market trading after surging 19.02% on Monday.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares rose 4% to $46.50 in pre-market trading. InMode is expected to release its Q4 results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 3.9% to $24.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.51% on Monday.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) rose 3.8% to $149.10 in pre-market trading after the company raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 3.7% to $14.74 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) fell 16.2% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q4 net revenues for ELZONRIS at $11.8 million and $43.2 million in FY19.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 9.6% to $4.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 24.7% year-over-year drop in its comparable sales for the nine-week holiday period. Its holiday sales fell 27.5% year-over-year to $1.83 billion. The company said it expects preliminary FY19 comparable sales down 19%-21%.
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) fell 9.1% to $35.50 in the pre-market trading session after the company lowered FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 8.3% to $34.69 in pre-market trading.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 6% to $5.12 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 5.1% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.03% on Monday.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) shares fell 4.8% to $16.99 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q2 EPS and sales results below analyst estimates.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 4.2% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) fell 3.8% to $17.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.03% on Monday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 3.5% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after declining 12.21% on Monday.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 3% to $6.20 in pre-market trading.
