85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) shares jumped 97.6% to close at $1.65 on Monday after the company announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Bayer for US commercial rights to Ovaprene. Dare will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and up to $310 million in milestones.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares gained 91% to close at $6.80.
- Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) shares jumped 25.4% to close at $13.91 after the company agreed to be acquired by Cott Corp (NYSE: COT) for $14 per share.
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 24.7% to close at $85.05 after the company raised its Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) climbed 22.5% to close at $5.55.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 21.3% to close at $7.23. Verona Pharma reported primary endpoint met at all doses in 4 week Phase 2b COPD study with nebulized ensifentrine on top of tiotropium therapy.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) climbed 20.2% to close at $2.97.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 20.1% to close at $9.34.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 19% to close at $114.34. Chinese plant-based meat substitute founder Vince Lu said entrance of Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods to China can raise the exposure of plant-based foods in the country.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) climbed 16.7% to close at $7.00.
- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) rose 15.6% to close at $13.00.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) climbed 14.9% to close at $21.26.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) rose 14.9% to close at $2.63.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 14.7% to close at $8.26.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) climbed 14.4% to close at $11.13.
- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR) rose 14.3% to close at $15.15 after the company issued FY20 sales forecast.
- Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) gained 13.7% to close at $7.36.
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) gained 13.3% to close at $22.45 after the company raised FY2019 sales guidance.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) rose 12.8% to close at $2.46.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) gained 12.7% to close at $95.97 after the company issued strong Q4 sales outlook.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) climbed 12.6% to close at $5.62.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) gained 12.5% to close at $23.11.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 12.5% to close at $9.45.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) climbed 12.3% to close at $11.22.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) gained 11.9% to close at $9.50.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) climbed 11.9% to close at $3.87.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 11.7% to close at $17.37.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) rose 11.4% to close at $49.39.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 11.2% to close at $26.28.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) rose 11% to close at $5.64 after the company raised Q4 and FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 10.9% to close at $3.77.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) climbed 10.6% to close at $10.20.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 10.6% to close at $7.51.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) surged 10.5% to close at $2.43.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) climbed 10.4% to close at $2.23.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) rose 10.3% to close at $5.45.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) climbed 10.3% to close at $51.69.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) rose 10.3% to close at $3.76 after the company announced IW-6463 Phase 1 healthy volunteer study results that support further development for neurodegenerative diseases.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) climbed 10.2% to close at $3.89.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) gained 10.2% to close at $9.95.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) climbed 10.1% to close at $2.84.
- TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ: TERP) gained 10% to close at $17.16 after the company confirmed the receipt of unsolicited proposal from Brookfield Renewable for 0.36 Brookfield Shares for each Terraform share owned.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) climbed 10% to close at $33.16.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) rose 9.9% to close at $18.38. Invitae said it generated revenue of $216 million in 2019, up more than 45% versus the $147.7 million in 2018.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 9% to close at $19.00 after falling 5.78% on Friday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 8.2% to close at $9.81 after gaining 5.59% on Friday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 7.9% to close at $3.83. ObsEva and Yuyuan BioScience Technology announced sublicense agreement to develop and commercialize Nolasiban in the People's Republic of China.
- MRI Interventions Inc (NASDAQ: MRIC) gained 7.8% to close at $5.55. MRI Interventions obtained $17.5 million strategic investment from PTC Therapeutics, Inc. and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 7.7% to close at $3.50.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) rose 7.6% to close at $2.26 after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement with Oncologie for Navicixizumab. Mereo will receive an upfront payment of $4 million with an additional $2 million payment conditional on CMC milestone and up to $300 million in future milestones.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) rose 6.4% to close at $2.82 after the company announced plans to acquire Insight Genetics for $12 million.
Losers
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares tumbled 65.1% to close at $0.76 on Monday after the company announced its TRILOGY 1 Phase 3 trial of CaPre did not reach statistical significance.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) fell 57% to close at $3.15 after the company reported a 1.4% year-over-year rise in its holiday same-store sales. The company announced it expects full-year 2019 earnings to be $25 million to $30 million below the low end of the previously announced guidance range.
- Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 34% to close at $4.36. Aquestive Therapeutics received FDA response denying Aquestive's Citizen's petition received by the FDA on November 1, 2019.
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) dipped 24.2% to close at $1.85 after the company announced it plans to merge with Jay Pharma.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) fell 23.9% to close at $2.8550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) dropped 22.3% to close at $9.08 after the company reported a 2% drop in holiday same-store sales and issued weak Q4 earnings forecast.
- Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 22% to close at $47.69 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares slipped 19.4% to close at $2.95. SELLAS highlighted clinical development progress and expected 2020 milestones.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dipped 18.9% to close at $1.98.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) dropped 17% to close at $11.51.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 16.9% to close at $3.14.
- Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) dropped 14.2% to close at $6.99.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) tumbled 14.1% to close at $8.80.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares fell 14% to close at $3.37 on Monday after climbing 304.12% on Friday.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped 13.7% to close at $90.16 despite the company's upbeat Q4 and FY19 sales guidance issued on Sunday.
- Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: TAST) fell 13.3% to close at $5.89.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) dropped 12.5% to close at $8.07 after the company issued Q4 sales forecast.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares declined 12.2% to close at $2.30.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) tumbled 12.2% to close at $4.18.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) fell 12.1% to close at $0.7996 after the company announced it received a notice of delisting or failure to satisfy a continued listing rule or standard.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) tumbled 12.1% to close at $4.57.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) dropped 11.9% to close at $23.93.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) dropped 11.4% to close at $107.46 after the company issued preliminary Q4 & FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 11.4% to close at $6.01.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) dropped 11.4% to close at $3.51.
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) dipped 11.1% to close at $168.10 after the company issued Q3 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 11.1% to close at $14.14 after the company issued FY20 sales forecast.
- Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares fell 10.8% to close at $13.59.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) fell 10.4% to close at $6.70.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares declined 10.3% to close at $12.93 after the company issued 2020 forecast.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares tumbled 10.1% to close at $2.85.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) shares fell 10% to close at $63.00 after the company reported preliminary Q4 and full-year results.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 9.9% to close at $3.65.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) dropped 9.5% to close at $17.97.
