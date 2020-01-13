FuelCell Regains Nasdaq Compliance

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were trading lower on Monday after the company announced it has regained Nasdaq listing compliance. The company also delayed its earnings call.

The company received a letter from the Nasdaq stating it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450.

FuelCell Energy is also moving its earnings call to Jan. 22 to release its Form 10-K simultaneously with the presentation of the company's go-forward strategy. The company says management is looking forward to speaking with shareholders about its strategy and its fourth-quarter and full year fiscal 2019 results.

FuelCell Energy's stock was trading down 6.5% to $2.08 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.28 and a 52-week low of 13 cents.

