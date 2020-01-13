Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Supply Chain Innovation In Cincinnati
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 13, 2020 11:57am   Comments
Share:
Supply Chain Innovation In Cincinnati

In this episode of Fuller Speed Ahead, Chief Strategy Officer JT Engstrom speaks with Tom Curee, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Innovation for Kingsgate Logistics, LLC.

Watch on YouTube

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTBE: http://bit.ly/FW-subscribe

Follow Us!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/freightwaves

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreightWaves/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freightwaves/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freightwaves/

Image by 1778011 from Pixabay

Posted-In: News Commodities Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga