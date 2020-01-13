Market Overview

55 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2020 5:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares jumped 304.1% to close at $3.92 on Friday after the company partnered with Honeywell to create unified communications solution for mobile devices and handheld scanners.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 46.9% to close at $10.24.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 39.6% to close at $4.76 following news it received an unsolicited acquisition offer from private equity at $7 per share.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) gained 24.7% to close at $26.92 after the company and Bristol-Myers agreed to a new joint development plan to advance bempeg plus nivolumab into multiple new registrational trials.
  • Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) rose 23.6% to close at $22.00.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) shares gained 23.4% to close at $53.96 after the company announced positive topline cohort 3 results and improved longer-term Cohort 2 results from the Phase 1/2 study of DTX301 gene therapy.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) rose 23% to close at $3.85.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares rose 20.2% to close at $6.79 after the company announced a financing and co-development collaboration with SFJ Pharmaceuticals for PB2452. PhaseBio to receive $120 million in development funding.
  • Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) rose 20% to close at $6.66.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) climbed 18.8% to close at $3.48.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) surged 18.7% to close at $13.17.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) gained 18.3% to close at $19.50 after the company signed US distribution agreement with TEOXANE SA.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares rose 17.2% to close at $2.18 after the company announced positive results from ATI-450-PKPD-101.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) climbed 16.8% to close at $15.82.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) gained 16.3% to close at $2.36.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) climbed 16.2% to close at $14.24.
  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 14.7% to close at $18.47.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 14.3% to close at $6.00.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 14.2% to close at $3.22.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 13.9% to close at $4.17.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) gained 13.4% to close at $3.6062.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 13% to close at $145.56 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and announced plans to separate into two publicly traded companies. The company also issued Q1 earnings guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) surged 12.8% to close at $5.32.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) rose 12.4% to close at $4.99.
  • DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) surged 10.6% to close at $6.06.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 10.6% to close at $6.49.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) climbed 10.5% to close at $5.62.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 10% to close at $3.31.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 9% to close at $2.90.
  • Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 7% to close at $3.05.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 6.5% to close at $96.07 after climbing 10.76% on Thursday.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 6.4% to close at $3.99.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) rose 5.3% to close at $33.37 following strong Q1 results.

Losers

  • Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares tumbled 40.3% to close at $14.76 on Friday after the company reported preliminary FY19 Andexxa global net revenues of $111 million.
  • RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 26% to close at $0.60 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates, and reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 21.4% to close at $4.05 after falling 6.02% on Thursday.
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 17.8% to close at $35.96 after the company disclosed that development of co-branded parks in China has encountered continued challenges. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $49 to $42 per share.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 16.9% to close at $6.63 after the company lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 15.4% to close at $7.84 after rising 122.84% on Thursday.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) fell 13.9% to close at $3.29.
  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) dipped 13.1% to close at $4.11.
  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dipped 13.1% to close at $56.82. Turning Point Therapeutics said Jean Cui will step down as chief scientific officer Jan. 31, with family reasons cited for the departure. Cui, however, will serve as a consultant and support the company during a transition period until June 30.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) dropped 11.8% to close at $7.51.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 10.8% to close at $1.91 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 10.7% to close at $3.2150. Aptinyx priced its 10.17 million share common stock offering at $3 per share.
  • Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) dropped 10.5% to close at $18.92.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) tumbled 10.3% to close at $2.01.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares fell 10.3% to close at $8.48.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) dropped 10% to close at $7.32.
  • Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) dipped 9.9% to close at $1.83.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) dropped 9.7% to close at $14.61.
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) fell 9.3% to close at $15.75 after the company reported a 5 million common unit offering. Kimbell Royalty Partners also reported a $175 Million acquisition of mineral and royalty interests in a cash and unit transaction.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 6.9% to close at $3.50.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dropped 6.6% to close at $4.54 after the company reported the resignation of President and CEO John Sperzel.
  • Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) fell 6% to close at $52.38. Grubhub said It 'unequivocally' isn't running a sale process, Bloomberg reported.

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

