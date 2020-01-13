55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares jumped 304.1% to close at $3.92 on Friday after the company partnered with Honeywell to create unified communications solution for mobile devices and handheld scanners.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 46.9% to close at $10.24.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 39.6% to close at $4.76 following news it received an unsolicited acquisition offer from private equity at $7 per share.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) gained 24.7% to close at $26.92 after the company and Bristol-Myers agreed to a new joint development plan to advance bempeg plus nivolumab into multiple new registrational trials.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) rose 23.6% to close at $22.00.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) shares gained 23.4% to close at $53.96 after the company announced positive topline cohort 3 results and improved longer-term Cohort 2 results from the Phase 1/2 study of DTX301 gene therapy.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) rose 23% to close at $3.85.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares rose 20.2% to close at $6.79 after the company announced a financing and co-development collaboration with SFJ Pharmaceuticals for PB2452. PhaseBio to receive $120 million in development funding.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) rose 20% to close at $6.66.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) climbed 18.8% to close at $3.48.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) surged 18.7% to close at $13.17.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) gained 18.3% to close at $19.50 after the company signed US distribution agreement with TEOXANE SA.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares rose 17.2% to close at $2.18 after the company announced positive results from ATI-450-PKPD-101.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) climbed 16.8% to close at $15.82.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) gained 16.3% to close at $2.36.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) climbed 16.2% to close at $14.24.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 14.7% to close at $18.47.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 14.3% to close at $6.00.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 14.2% to close at $3.22.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 13.9% to close at $4.17.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) gained 13.4% to close at $3.6062.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 13% to close at $145.56 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and announced plans to separate into two publicly traded companies. The company also issued Q1 earnings guidance above analyst estimates.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) surged 12.8% to close at $5.32.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) rose 12.4% to close at $4.99.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) surged 10.6% to close at $6.06.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 10.6% to close at $6.49.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) climbed 10.5% to close at $5.62.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 10% to close at $3.31.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 9% to close at $2.90.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 7% to close at $3.05.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 6.5% to close at $96.07 after climbing 10.76% on Thursday.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 6.4% to close at $3.99.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) rose 5.3% to close at $33.37 following strong Q1 results.
Losers
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares tumbled 40.3% to close at $14.76 on Friday after the company reported preliminary FY19 Andexxa global net revenues of $111 million.
- RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 26% to close at $0.60 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates, and reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 21.4% to close at $4.05 after falling 6.02% on Thursday.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 17.8% to close at $35.96 after the company disclosed that development of co-branded parks in China has encountered continued challenges. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $49 to $42 per share.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 16.9% to close at $6.63 after the company lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 15.4% to close at $7.84 after rising 122.84% on Thursday.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) fell 13.9% to close at $3.29.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) dipped 13.1% to close at $4.11.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dipped 13.1% to close at $56.82. Turning Point Therapeutics said Jean Cui will step down as chief scientific officer Jan. 31, with family reasons cited for the departure. Cui, however, will serve as a consultant and support the company during a transition period until June 30.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) dropped 11.8% to close at $7.51.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 10.8% to close at $1.91 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 10.7% to close at $3.2150. Aptinyx priced its 10.17 million share common stock offering at $3 per share.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) dropped 10.5% to close at $18.92.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) tumbled 10.3% to close at $2.01.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares fell 10.3% to close at $8.48.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) dropped 10% to close at $7.32.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) dipped 9.9% to close at $1.83.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) dropped 9.7% to close at $14.61.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) fell 9.3% to close at $15.75 after the company reported a 5 million common unit offering. Kimbell Royalty Partners also reported a $175 Million acquisition of mineral and royalty interests in a cash and unit transaction.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 6.9% to close at $3.50.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dropped 6.6% to close at $4.54 after the company reported the resignation of President and CEO John Sperzel.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) fell 6% to close at $52.38. Grubhub said It 'unequivocally' isn't running a sale process, Bloomberg reported.
