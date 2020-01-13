Tyson Fury Could Return To WWE To Face Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

Tyson Fury could face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 just weeks after his upcoming rematch against Deontay Wilder, according to SPORTbible.

What Happened

Boxing Champion Fury might return to World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 on Apr. 5 after his February rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The rematch between Fury and Wilder is going to happen on Feb. 22 as their previous fight in December 2018 ended in a draw, the only draw in both fighters’ careers.

Just weeks before the rematch, Fury stated his plans to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, reported SPORTbible, citing a tweet by talkSPORT's Michael Benson.

“Tyson Fury has stated that he plans to return to WWE and face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania on April 5th after his rematch with Deontay Wilder,” tweeted Benson on last Saturday.

Why It Matters

Fury, popularly called the Gypsy King, knocked out Braun Strowman on his WWE debut at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in October 2019.

Before the match with Strowman, Fury said he might retire from professional boxing after the WWE Crown Jewel.

Price Action

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares closed at $60.69 on Friday.

Photo Credit: Flixkeuser via Wikimedia