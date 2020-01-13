Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:40 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for December is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.