Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meghan Markle To Do Voiceover For Disney, Profits Donated To Charity
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2020 3:46am   Comments
Share:
Meghan Markle To Do Voiceover For Disney, Profits Donated To Charity

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and former actress, has signed a deal with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) for voiceover work, The Times U.K. reported on Saturday.

What Happened

Disney will make a donation to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders in exchange, and Markle will make no personal profits, according to The Times.

Markle recorded the voiceovers before heading for a six week sabbatical with her husband and the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, The Times noted, leading some to accuse her of "cheapening the royal brand."

Why It Matters

The couple announced last week that they want to step back from their roles as "senior members of the royal family," and work to become "financially independent."

According to The Times and other British publications, the duo's Hollywood connections could be the primary way for them to achieve that very financial independence.

The British royals, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, are meeting on Monday to discuss the future of the couple following their announcement, The Times reported. Markle, who is currently in Canada, is said to be joining through video conferencing.

Price Action

Disney's shares closed 0.15% lower at $144.62 on Friday. The shares traded further 0.12% lower in the after-hours market.

Photo Credit: Mark Jones via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Brexit Meghan Markle Royal Family The Walt Disney Co. UKNews Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

A Decent Outlook For This Facebook-Heavy ETF
December's Investor Movement Index Ends 2019 On A HIgh Note
Stocks Gain In US, Overseas As Investor Tension About Middle East Eases
Investor Movement Index Summary: December 2019
Welcome To Hollywood: Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg Roasted At Golden Globes
Perspective Time: Geopolitics Hits Markets, But Losses Not Too Steep Yet And Volatility Tame
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga