Meghan Markle To Do Voiceover For Disney, Profits Donated To Charity

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and former actress, has signed a deal with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) for voiceover work, The Times U.K. reported on Saturday.

What Happened

Disney will make a donation to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders in exchange, and Markle will make no personal profits, according to The Times.

Markle recorded the voiceovers before heading for a six week sabbatical with her husband and the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, The Times noted, leading some to accuse her of "cheapening the royal brand."

Why It Matters

The couple announced last week that they want to step back from their roles as "senior members of the royal family," and work to become "financially independent."

According to The Times and other British publications, the duo's Hollywood connections could be the primary way for them to achieve that very financial independence.

The British royals, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, are meeting on Monday to discuss the future of the couple following their announcement, The Times reported. Markle, who is currently in Canada, is said to be joining through video conferencing.

Price Action

Disney's shares closed 0.15% lower at $144.62 on Friday. The shares traded further 0.12% lower in the after-hours market.

Photo Credit: Mark Jones via Wikimedia