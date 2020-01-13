American Dad, Family Guy Creator Leaving Fox For $200M Deal With NBCUniversal

Seth MacFarlane is leaving Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) for Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal for a five-year contract worth $200 million, according to Deadline.

What Happened

Seth MacFarlane, the maker of several popular TV series, including Family Guy and American Dad, has signed a nine-figure television deal with NBCUniversal Content Studios, ending a two-decades-long relationship with 20th Century Fox Television.

Fox tried to keep MacFarlane after its last contract with the actor had ended in June 2019 but was outbid by NBCUniversal, sources told Deadline.

Why It Matters

MacFarlane had been working with Fox for more than 20 years.

After Family Guy, which has made billions of dollars since its launch in 1999, MacFarlane co-created the animated sitcom American Dad in 2005. MacFarlane’s science-fiction comedy The Orville was launched in 2017.

“One of my oldest memories from Fox is of a young Seth MacFarlane hanging out in the halls of the studio,” said Dana Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

“As a fan, I look forward to whatever he creates next, and as his studio partner on Family Guy, American Dad and The Orville, I feel lucky to be continuing an extraordinary partnership,” added Walden.

What’s Next

MacFarlane and his production company Fuzzy Door Productions will create TV projects for NBCUniversal’s various divisions, including cable- and streaming-focused Universal Content Productions and broadcast-focused Universal Television and the NBCU's upcoming Peacock streaming service, which will be launched in April 2020.

Price Action

Shares of Fox Corporation declined 1.24% and closed at $36.72, while Comcast Corporation’s shares dropped 1.16% to close at $44.98 on last Friday.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia