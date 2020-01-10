Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 90 Points; RumbleON Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.31% to 28,865 while the NASDAQ fell 0.09% to 9,194.80. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.12% to 3,270.64.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares climbed 0.9% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIF), up 3%, and CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR), up 2.5%.

In trading on Friday, industrial shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) announced Friday it will acquire Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) for $18.75 per share, around $1.1 billion, in an all-cash transaction..

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first-quarter of 2020. The purchase price represents a premium of 86% to the 60-day volume-weighted average trading price of Dermira's stock ending on Jan 9., the last trading day before the announcement of the transaction.

Equities Trading UP

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares shot up 18% to $6.66 after the company announced a financing and co-development collaboration with SFJ Pharmaceuticals for PB2452. PhaseBio to receive $120 million in development funding.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) got a boost, shooting up 39% to $4.7232 following news it received an unsolicited acquisition offer from private equity at $7 per share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) shares were also up, gaining 26% to $54.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical announced topline positive safety and efficacy data from Cohort 3 and longer-term data from Cohort 2 of the Phase 1/2 study of DTX301, an investigational AAV gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase, or OTC, deficiency.

Equities Trading DOWN

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares tumbled 41% to $14.70 after the company reported preliminary FY19 Andexxa global net revenues of $111 million.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) were down 18% to $35.74 after the company disclosed that its development of co-branded parks in China has not progressed as management had expected. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $49 to $42 per share.

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) was down, falling 25% to $0.6052 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates, and reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $59.13, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,559.20.

Silver traded up 0.9% Friday to $18.095, while copper rose 0.5% to $2.8145.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.12%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.09%, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index gained 0.02%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.09%, and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.09% while UK shares fell 0.14%.

Economics

The U.S. economy created 145,000 jobs for December. However, economists were expecting a gain of 164,000 jobs. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% in December.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs declined by 11 to 659 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.