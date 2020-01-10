Pokémon GO's 2019 Was Even Bigger Than That Year When Everybody Was Playing Pokémon GO

Niantic's Pokémon GO had its best year ever in 2019, even besting 2016, when seemingly everyone was running around their towns playing the game right after its launch, app tracking website Sensor Tower reported Friday.

The augmented reality mobile game app generated just under $900 million in gross player spending, Sensor Tower estimated, beating the $830 million plus it reaped the year the game exploded onto the scene with the most downloads ever for an app in its first week.

The take made Pokémon GO No. 5 in mobile game earnings worldwide this year with "Honor Kings" from Tencent Holding (OTC: TCEHY) topping the chart, generating nearly $1.5 billion.

American players were most responsible for Pokémon GO's success, spending $335 million. Players in Japan and Germany rounded out the top three.

More than half the spending was on Google Play, with the rest on iOS. Last year, Niantic said Pokemon Go had been downloaded more than a billion times. According to Niantic, lifetime player spending on the game is over $3 billion. Average revenue per download for Pokémon GO is $5.70, Sensor Tower said.

Nintendo Ltd/ADR (OTC: NTDOY) has been an investor in Pokemon Go developer Niantic and is part owner of The Pokémon Company, the Japanese firm that owns the franchise brand.

