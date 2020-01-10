40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares climbed 126.8% to $2.20 after the company partnered with Honeywell to create unified communications solution for mobile devices and handheld scanners.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 35.8% to $4.63 following news it received an unsolicited acquisition offer from private equity at $7 per share.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares gained 28.5% to $7.26 after the company announced a financing and co-development collaboration with SFJ Pharmaceuticals for PB2452. PhaseBio to receive $120 million in development funding.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) shares rose 28.3% to $56.09 after the company announced positive topline cohort 3 results and improved longer-term Cohort 2 results from the Phase 1/2 study of DTX301 gene therapy.
- Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE: PLM) jumped 20.2% to $0.4798 after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency defended air permits it gave to the company, which is trying to open a copper-nickel mine in the state.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) gained 17.2% to $2.38.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 14.8% to $3.32 after surging 93.96% on Thursday.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares rose 13.3% to $2.1066 after the company announced positive results from ATI-450-PKPD-101.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 13.1% to $145.66 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and announced plans to separate into two publicly traded companies. The company also issued Q1 earnings guidance above analyst estimates.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares gained 13.1% to $3.7195.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 12.8% to $4.23.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) gained 10.9% to $18.27 after the company signed US distribution agreement with TEOXANE SA.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) jumped 10.5% to $3.15.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 10.4% to $20.32 after the company announced positive data from the Phase 1 study of its cytomegalovirus vaccine.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 10.4% to $2.9375.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) gained 9.7% to $23.68 after the company and Bristol-Myers agreed to a new joint development plan to advance bempeg plus nivolumab into multiple new registrational trials.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) rose 5.8% to $33.51 following strong Q1 results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 5.7% to $95.41 after climbing 10.76% on Thursday.
- Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) shares rose 5.4% to $19.33 after Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) reported a deal to buy the company for $18.75 per share in cash.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 5.3% to $1.20 after the company issued preliminary Q4 sales guidance of roughly $3 million and product revenue of roughly $1.5 million.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) shares rose 4.4% to $10.94 after reporting upbeat quarterly profit.
Losers
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares dipped 44% to $13.86 after the company reported preliminary FY19 Andexxa global net revenues of $111 million.
- RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 26.1% to $0.5996 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates, and reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 18.5% to $35.67 after the company disclosed that development of co-branded parks in China has encountered continued challenges. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $49 to $42 per share.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) fell 17.2% to $15.03. Cryoport sees preliminary Q4 sales of $9.2 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 15.4% to $6.76 after the company lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) dropped 14.7% to $2.3108.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dipped 12.6% to $57.12. Turning Point Therapeutics said Jean Cui will step down as chief scientific officer Jan. 31, with family reasons cited for the departure. Cui, however, will serve as a consultant and support the company during a transition period until June 30.
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 10.3% to $3.23. Aptinyx priced its 10.17 million share common stock offering at $3 per share.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 9.9% to $4.64 after falling 6.02% on Thursday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dropped 9.5% to $4.40 after the company reported the resignation of President and CEO John Sperzel.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 9.3% to $8.41 after rising 122.84% on Thursday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) dipped 9.3% to $4.29.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) fell 8.7% to $15.86 after the company reported a 5 million common unit offering. Kimbell Royalty Partners also reported a $175 million acquisition of mineral and royalty interests in a cash and unit transaction.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) fell 8.1% to $51.22. Grubhub said It 'unequivocally' isn't running a sale process, Bloomberg reported.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) fell 7.7% to $4.42 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 7% to $3.50.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 5.5% to $26.16 after the company reported there will be greater pressure on Q4 gross profit margin than originally expected. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 9% and the company spent more than anticipated on delivery, for the 2 months ended December 31, 2019.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 5.5% to $2.0220 after the company reported Q2 results.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) fell 4% to $35.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
