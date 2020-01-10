Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2020 12:18pm   Comments
Share:

On Fridat, 330 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Gold and GemStone Mining (OTC: GGSM).
  • DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 22.47% down thereafter.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs on Friday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $162.82.
  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $310.77. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares were up 0.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,429.00.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,427.56 on Friday morning, moving up 0.93%.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $219.66. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were up 1.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $223.83 for a change of up 1.44%.
  • Visa (NYSE: V) shares set a new yearly high of $193.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCTZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.
  • Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) shares were up 2.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.25.
  • Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $311.50. Shares traded up 0.69%.
  • Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.04. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) shares broke to $328.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares broke to $55.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares broke to $118.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $65.79. Shares traded down 0.34%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $342.05.
  • Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $180.00 with a daily change of down 0.08%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $247.38 on Friday morning, moving up 1.33%.
  • Novo Nordisk (OTC: NONOF) shares broke to $58.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.41%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares set a new yearly high of $58.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $331.50. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • Sanofi (OTC: SNYNF) shares broke to $51.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.59%.
  • Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.36. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares were up 1.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $137.11.
  • Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) shares were up 2.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $205.35 for a change of up 2.15%.
  • Volkswagen (OTC: VLKPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.32 on Friday morning, moving up 1.99%.
  • British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.56. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $102.74 with a daily change of up 2.93%.
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,091.99. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.59. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.27. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Bayer (OTC: BAYRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.96 on Friday morning, moving up 0.74%.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares were down 0.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.48 for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Hermes International (OTC: HESAY) shares hit $76.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Sony (OTC: SNEJF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.84. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $515.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
  • Enel (OTC: ESOCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.26 Friday. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
  • Enel (OTC: ENLAY) shares were up 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.23 for a change of up 1.59%.
  • Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares hit a yearly high of $212.35. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
  • Becton (NYSE: BDX) shares hit a yearly high of $275.60. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $62.85. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock set a new 52-week high of $212.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.29%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares hit $605.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.92%.
  • Allergan (NYSE: AGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $192.80. Shares traded up 0.12%.
  • Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) shares hit a yearly high of $105.75. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
  • adidas (OTC: ADDYY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.59. The stock traded down 0.44% on the session.
  • Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRRF) shares broke to $38.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
  • Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $192.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%.
  • Bank Central Asia (OTC: PBCRY) shares hit $63.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.94%.
  • Merck (OTC: MKKGY) shares hit a yearly high of $25.21. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
  • Merck (OTC: MKGAF) shares hit a yearly high of $125.65. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • RELX (NYSE: RELX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) shares were down 0.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.73 for a change of down 0.57%.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $303.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.37. Shares traded up 0.55%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) shares hit a yearly high of $77.84. The stock traded down 0.58% on the session.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
  • Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $249.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
  • Dassault Systemes (OTC: DASTY) shares hit $171.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
  • Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares set a new 52-week high of $174.45 on Friday, moving up 1.88%.
  • Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares broke to $340.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
  • Sands China (OTC: SCHYY) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares broke to $193.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.09 on Friday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares were down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.95 for a change of down 0.29%.
  • Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock hit a yearly high price of $433.00. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
  • Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
  • Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.77. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Gazprom Neft (OTC: GZPFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $35.85 with a daily change of up 3.44%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
  • SMC (OTC: SMECF) stock hit a yearly high price of $490.30. The stock was up 4.76% for the day.
  • SMC (OTC: SMCAY) shares hit $24.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%.
  • TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares hit $598.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
  • Tatneft (OTC: OAOFY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $78.98. Shares traded flat%.
  • Vonovia (OTC: VNNVF) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.83. The stock was up 4.54% for the day.
  • China Resources Land (OTC: CRBJY) shares set a new yearly high of $48.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares set a new yearly high of $128.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Weatherford International (OTC: WFTLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.58%.
  • Galaxy Entertainment Gr (OTC: GXYEF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.95. Shares traded up 1.75%.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares hit $48.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.4%.
  • FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.20 on Friday morning, moving up 0.45%.
  • TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares set a new yearly high of $54.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares were up 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $206.30 for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares broke to $87.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.
  • Otsuka Holdings (OTC: OTSKY) shares set a new yearly high of $23.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.
  • Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $89.58 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
  • Porsche Automobil Holding (OTC: POAHY) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.73.
  • Porsche Automobil Holding (OTC: POAHF) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.75.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $262.57 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
  • Ferrovial (OTC: FRRVF) shares hit $30.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $149.77. Shares traded down 0.5%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit a yearly high of $241.44. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • ZTE (OTC: ZTCOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.87 on Friday, moving up 4.42%.
  • ZTE (OTC: ZTCOF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.50. Shares traded up 2.55%.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings (OTC: FUJIY) shares hit $53.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.78%.
  • Adyen (OTC: ADYYF) shares set a new yearly high of $840.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • Unicharm (OTC: UNCHF) shares were up 2.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.45 for a change of up 2.04%.
  • Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.37 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.02 on Friday, moving up 6.44%.
  • W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares were up 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $345.31 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.51. The stock was up 6.32% for the day.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.26.
  • Apollo Global Mgmt (NYSE: APO) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.02 on Friday, moving up 0.76%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares broke to $43.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.01%.
  • WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $337.42.
  • Yahoo Japan (OTC: YAHOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.84 on Friday morning, moving up 0.72%.
  • Yahoo Japan (OTC: YAHOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.39 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares broke to $91.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.
  • Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) shares hit $5.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.23 on Friday, moving down 0.91%.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares broke to $288.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
  • Symantec (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.39.
  • Power Assets Holdings (OTC: HGKGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.28%.
  • Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.03. Shares traded up 2.89%.
  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) stock hit a yearly high price of $114.75. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
  • MTU Aero Engines (OTC: MTUAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $299.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%.
  • Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) shares hit $11.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.45%.
  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $93.60 on Friday, moving down 0.04%.
  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares were up 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.48 for a change of up 0.24%.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares set a new yearly high of $44.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Cellnex Telecom (OTC: CLNXF) shares hit $46.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
  • Gecina Nom (OTC: GECFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $183.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.14%.
  • Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.11. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
  • Barry Callebaut (OTC: BYCBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,157.00 on Friday morning, moving up 6.26%.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares set a new yearly high of $46.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Renesas Electronics (OTC: RNECY) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.63 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.23%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $224.49 on Friday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Want Want China Holdings (OTC: WWNTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.99. The stock traded up 2.63% on the session.
  • Santos (OTC: SSLZY) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.19.
  • Galapagos (OTC: GLPGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $213.00 on Friday, moving up 3.1%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new yearly high of $390.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
  • Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC: OPHLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.76 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares broke to $405.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $40.45 with a daily change of down 0.22%.
  • AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.97 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
  • Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $277.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
  • Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) shares were up 1.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.06.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares set a new yearly high of $172.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Advantest (OTC: ATEYY) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.73 on Friday, moving up 1.5%.
  • Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares were up 2.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.02.
  • Shimao Property Holdings (OTC: SIOPF) shares were up 2.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.96.
  • Covivio (OTC: GSEFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.00. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
  • Makita (OTC: MKTAY) shares hit a yearly high of $38.13. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.38. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.73 on Friday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,586.89 Friday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $71.77. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
  • Minebea Mitsumi (OTC: MNBEF) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.75. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.05 on Friday morning, moving up 0.99%.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.03 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares broke to $48.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%.
  • China Intl Capital Corp (OTC: CNICF) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.05. The stock was up 4.06% for the day.
  • Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.81. The stock traded down 0.87% on the session.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares were up 1.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.25.
  • Gudang Garam (OTC: GDNGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.00 with a daily change of up 4.94%.
  • Just Eat (OTC: JSTTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.89. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • Santen Pharmaceutical (OTC: SNPHY) shares were up 1.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.76 for a change of up 1.4%.
  • Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (OTC: TKGBY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1.98 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
  • WSP Global (OTC: WSPOF) shares hit a yearly high of $70.66. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.12 on Friday, moving up 0.51%.
  • CAE (NYSE: CAE) shares set a new yearly high of $29.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session.
  • Charles River (NYSE: CRL) stock set a new 52-week high of $159.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.
  • China Resources Cement (OTC: CARCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.25%.
  • Li Ning Co (OTC: LNNGF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.55. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $45.95. Shares traded up 0.2%.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $52.52. Shares traded up 0.77%.
  • Grupo Aeroportuario del (OTC: GPAEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $126.63 with a daily change of up 19.47%.
  • Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares broke to $12.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
  • Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares were up 13.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $142.39 for a change of up 13.55%.
  • Ping An Healthcare (OTC: PANHF) shares hit a yearly high of $7.58. The stock traded up 94.36% on the session.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $60.73 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
  • Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMY) shares were up 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.08.
  • CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $264.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.
  • Fuchs Petrolub (OTC: FUPBY) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
  • Hitachi Construction (OTC: HTCMY) shares hit $61.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.18%.
  • Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAY) shares hit a yearly high of $8.00. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
  • ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.78. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Nihon M&A Center (OTC: NHMAF) shares hit a yearly high of $36.28. The stock traded up 3.66% on the session.
  • Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares were up 2.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.13.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares set a new yearly high of $75.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
  • ASM Pacific Technology (OTC: ASMVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.31%.
  • Xinyi Glass Holdings (OTC: XYIGF) shares were up 3.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.33 for a change of up 3.1%.
  • Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $197.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.
  • Getinge (OTC: GNGBY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.81 on Friday morning, moving up 1.13%.
  • Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) stock made a new 52-week high of $97.20 Friday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $93.23 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.
  • ConvaTec Group (OTC: CNVVY) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.99 Friday. The stock was up 3.88% for the day.
  • Casio Computer (OTC: CSIOF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.73 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.40 Friday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
  • Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.43 on Friday, moving up 1.98%.
  • Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.77. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • Greek Organisation (OTC: GOFPY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.78 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.55%.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares broke to $105.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.99%.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares broke to $25.74 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.96%.
  • Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.35. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.
  • Signify (OTC: SFFYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $32.00 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.78. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares set a new yearly high of $44.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.46 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.41%.
  • AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares hit a yearly high of $119.14. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) shares were up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.95 for a change of up 1.05%.
  • Chemical Works of Gedeon (OTC: RGEDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.57 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.56. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • BYD Electronic (OTC: BYDIF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.30 this morning. The stock was up 6.48% on the session.
  • Dart Group (OTC: DRTGF) shares set a new yearly high of $23.57 this morning. The stock was up 7.14% on the session.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares hit a yearly high of $63.55. The stock traded down 0.99% on the session.
  • Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) shares were up 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.11.
  • Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.98. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares hit a yearly high of $14.75. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $102.39. Shares traded up 0.14%.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares were down 1.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.45.
  • Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $68.62. Shares traded down 0.01%.
  • Carsales.com (OTC: CSXXY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.05. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
  • ALS (OTC: CPBLF) shares broke to $6.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 26.98%.
  • Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares were down 3.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.93.
  • Capcom (OTC: CCOEY) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.45 Friday. The stock was up 5.59% for the day.
  • Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.87 on Friday, moving down 0.24%.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares were down 0.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) shares hit a yearly high of $10.84. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.59 Friday. The stock was down 1.15% for the day.
  • Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.22. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Ultra Electronics Hldgs (OTC: UEHPF) shares were up 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.05.
  • Hamburger Hafen (OTC: HHULY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.20. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Adv (NYSE: EVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.67 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
  • Banca Monte dei Paschi (OTC: BMDPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 27.52%.
  • Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares set a new yearly high of $8.67 this morning. The stock was up 4.19% on the session.
  • Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $99.75 with a daily change of down 0.55%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.49. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Topcon (OTC: TOPCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.30. The stock traded up 12.14% on the session.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares were up 3.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.74.
  • Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.99. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
  • Super Micro Computer (OTC: SMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.35 on Friday morning, moving up 66.13%.
  • CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares broke to $25.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
  • Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares were down 0.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.98 for a change of down 0.58%.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) shares hit $12.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares were up 4.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.48.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
  • GS Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: GSAH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.86 Friday. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) shares set a new yearly high of $9.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.67. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOS) shares broke to $18.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.78%.
  • ECN Capital (OTC: ECNCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.85. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
  • Fukui Computer Holdings (OTC: FKCIF) shares hit $32.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.60. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.16. Shares traded down 1.91%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.46 on Friday morning, moving down 0.26%.
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.08 Friday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares were up 3.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.05 for a change of up 3.24%.
  • Concentric (OTC: CCNTF) shares were up 9.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.90.
  • AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.25%.
  • Cooper Energy (OTC: COPJF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.40. The stock traded up 3.9% on the session.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.28 on Friday morning, moving up 0.27%.
  • CTT-Correios de Portugal (OTC: CTTOF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.67 on Friday morning, moving up 3.38%.
  • Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares hit a yearly high of $12.41. The stock traded up 2.77% on the session.
  • Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.58. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.97 with a daily change of down 0.13%.
  • Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares broke to $15.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EFR) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.64 Friday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.20 Friday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
  • Dermira (NASDAQ: DERM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Friday morning, moving up 4.83%.
  • Landcadia Holdings II Inc (NASDAQ: LCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.10. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
  • CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) shares hit a yearly high of $10.31. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Emerging Markets (AMEX: AEF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.80. Shares traded up 1.29%.
  • Nuveen Global High Income (NYSE: JGH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.69 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) shares hit $15.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.22 on Friday morning, moving up 6.42%.
  • ChaSerg Technology (NASDAQ: CTAC) shares were down 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.37 for a change of down 0.49%.
  • Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.62 for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Macquarie Global Infra (NYSE: MGU) shares broke to $25.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.01. Shares traded up 0.35%.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.85 on Friday morning, moving up 9.54%.
  • Value Line (NASDAQ: VALU) shares were up 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.65.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) shares set a new yearly high of $26.41 this morning. The stock was up 3.42% on the session.
  • Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.64 on Friday morning, moving up 0.48%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) shares were down 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.50.
  • Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.40.
  • Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
  • Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE: LND) shares set a new yearly high of $4.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.88. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
  • BROOKFIELD GLOBAL LISTED (NYSE: INF) shares hit $14.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUH) shares were up 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.70 for a change of up 0.13%.
  • InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.80. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
  • icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares broke to $9.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.44%.
  • Health Sciences (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares were up 3.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.49 for a change of up 3.43%.
  • Nuveen Texas Quality Inc (NYSE: NTX) shares hit a yearly high of $14.88. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
  • Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.97 on Friday, moving down 1.03%.
  • Pacific Financial (OTC: PFLC) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • Sylvania Platinum (OTC: SAPLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.54 on Friday morning, moving up 16.16%.
  • DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.62 with a daily change of up 7.41%.
  • Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.04. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) shares broke to $14.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
  • Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) shares set a new yearly high of $15.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • Sprott Physical Platinum (ARCA: SPPP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Friday morning, moving up 1.01%.
  • Star Diamond (OTC: SHGDF) shares were down 3.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.35.
  • ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.00. The stock was up 28.32% for the day.
  • Societa Sportiva Lazio (OTC: SSLZF) shares were up 23.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.70.
  • U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares were up 1.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.98 for a change of up 1.72%.
  • Carbios (OTC: COOSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.15 on Friday, moving up 1.36%.
  • Minds + Machines Gr (OTC: TLVLF) shares were up 39.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10 for a change of up 39.71%.
  • HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
  • European Equity Fund (NYSE: EEA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.70. Shares traded up 2.0%.
  • First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE: FEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.73 on Friday, moving up 1.28%.
  • General Agriculture (OTC: GELT) shares were up 33.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.00 for a change of up 33.33%.
  • Corridor Resources (OTC: CDDRF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.68. The stock traded up 8.65% on the session.
  • Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.75 on Friday, moving up 39.75%.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.40. The stock traded up 9.42% on the session.
  • Lekoil (OTC: LEKOF) shares were up 43.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14 for a change of up 43.54%.
  • Vizsla Resources (OTC: VIZSF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.64. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.
  • Cuentas (OTC: CUEN) shares set a new yearly high of $6.02 this morning. The stock was up 5.0% on the session.
  • Network Media Group (OTC: NMGGF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.16. Shares traded up 16.36%.
  • Leatt (OTC: LEAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.69 with a daily change of up 1.89%.
  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares set a new yearly high of $3.44 this morning. The stock was up 11.07% on the session.
  • Scottie Resources (OTC: SCTSF) shares were up 13.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.22.
  • Mistral Ventures (OTC: MILV) shares were up 9.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0045.
  • Union Dental Holdings (OTC: UDHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 22.47%.
  • Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.42.
  • Bagger Dave's Burger (OTC: BDVB) shares were down 6.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.09.
  • Gold and GemStone Mining (OTC: GGSM) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0023. The stock traded up 23.81% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + A)

Cannabis Tech Companies On Restrictions At CES: 'Lots Of Room For Growth Ahead'
5G Adoption Bodes Well For Qorvo, Skyworks, Mizuho Says In Upgrade
Weaker Than Expected December Jobs Report Might Weigh, But Overall Growth Positive
Spotify, YouTube, Other Streaming Platforms Exceed Trillion In 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Tumbles Following Q3 Miss; Applied Genetic Technologies Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga