Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Fridat, 330 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Interesting Points:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Gold and GemStone Mining (OTC: GGSM).
- DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 22.47% down thereafter.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs on Friday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $162.82.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $310.77. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares were up 0.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,429.00.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,427.56 on Friday morning, moving up 0.93%.
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $219.66. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were up 1.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $223.83 for a change of up 1.44%.
- Visa (NYSE: V) shares set a new yearly high of $193.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
- Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCTZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.
- Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) shares were up 2.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.25.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $311.50. Shares traded up 0.69%.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.04. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) shares broke to $328.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares broke to $55.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
- Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares broke to $118.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $65.79. Shares traded down 0.34%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $342.05.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $180.00 with a daily change of down 0.08%.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $247.38 on Friday morning, moving up 1.33%.
- Novo Nordisk (OTC: NONOF) shares broke to $58.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.41%.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares set a new yearly high of $58.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $331.50. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
- Sanofi (OTC: SNYNF) shares broke to $51.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.59%.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.36. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares were up 1.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $137.11.
- Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) shares were up 2.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $205.35 for a change of up 2.15%.
- Volkswagen (OTC: VLKPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.32 on Friday morning, moving up 1.99%.
- British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.56. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $102.74 with a daily change of up 2.93%.
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,091.99. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.59. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.27. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Bayer (OTC: BAYRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.96 on Friday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares were down 0.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.48 for a change of down 0.03%.
- Hermes International (OTC: HESAY) shares hit $76.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
- Sony (OTC: SNEJF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.84. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $515.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
- Enel (OTC: ESOCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.26 Friday. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
- Enel (OTC: ENLAY) shares were up 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.23 for a change of up 1.59%.
- Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares hit a yearly high of $212.35. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
- Becton (NYSE: BDX) shares hit a yearly high of $275.60. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $62.85. Shares traded up 0.08%.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock set a new 52-week high of $212.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.29%.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares hit $605.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.92%.
- Allergan (NYSE: AGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $192.80. Shares traded up 0.12%.
- Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) shares hit a yearly high of $105.75. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- adidas (OTC: ADDYY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.59. The stock traded down 0.44% on the session.
- Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRRF) shares broke to $38.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
- Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $192.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%.
- Bank Central Asia (OTC: PBCRY) shares hit $63.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.94%.
- Merck (OTC: MKKGY) shares hit a yearly high of $25.21. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
- Merck (OTC: MKGAF) shares hit a yearly high of $125.65. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- RELX (NYSE: RELX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) shares were down 0.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.73 for a change of down 0.57%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $303.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.37. Shares traded up 0.55%.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) shares hit a yearly high of $77.84. The stock traded down 0.58% on the session.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $249.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
- Dassault Systemes (OTC: DASTY) shares hit $171.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares set a new 52-week high of $174.45 on Friday, moving up 1.88%.
- Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares broke to $340.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
- Sands China (OTC: SCHYY) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares broke to $193.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
- Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.09 on Friday, moving up 0.52%.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares were down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.95 for a change of down 0.29%.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock hit a yearly high price of $433.00. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
- Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
- Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.77. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Gazprom Neft (OTC: GZPFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $35.85 with a daily change of up 3.44%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- SMC (OTC: SMECF) stock hit a yearly high price of $490.30. The stock was up 4.76% for the day.
- SMC (OTC: SMCAY) shares hit $24.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%.
- TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares hit $598.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- Tatneft (OTC: OAOFY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $78.98. Shares traded flat%.
- Vonovia (OTC: VNNVF) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.83. The stock was up 4.54% for the day.
- China Resources Land (OTC: CRBJY) shares set a new yearly high of $48.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares set a new yearly high of $128.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- Weatherford International (OTC: WFTLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.58%.
- Galaxy Entertainment Gr (OTC: GXYEF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.95. Shares traded up 1.75%.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares hit $48.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.4%.
- FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.20 on Friday morning, moving up 0.45%.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares set a new yearly high of $54.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares were up 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $206.30 for a change of up 0.2%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares broke to $87.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.
- Otsuka Holdings (OTC: OTSKY) shares set a new yearly high of $23.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $89.58 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
- Porsche Automobil Holding (OTC: POAHY) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.73.
- Porsche Automobil Holding (OTC: POAHF) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.75.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $262.57 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
- Ferrovial (OTC: FRRVF) shares hit $30.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $149.77. Shares traded down 0.5%.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit a yearly high of $241.44. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- ZTE (OTC: ZTCOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.87 on Friday, moving up 4.42%.
- ZTE (OTC: ZTCOF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.50. Shares traded up 2.55%.
- FUJIFILM Holdings (OTC: FUJIY) shares hit $53.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.78%.
- Adyen (OTC: ADYYF) shares set a new yearly high of $840.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
- Unicharm (OTC: UNCHF) shares were up 2.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.45 for a change of up 2.04%.
- Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.37 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
- RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.02 on Friday, moving up 6.44%.
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares were up 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $345.31 for a change of up 0.3%.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.51. The stock was up 6.32% for the day.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.26.
- Apollo Global Mgmt (NYSE: APO) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.02 on Friday, moving up 0.76%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares broke to $43.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.01%.
- WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $337.42.
- Yahoo Japan (OTC: YAHOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.84 on Friday morning, moving up 0.72%.
- Yahoo Japan (OTC: YAHOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.39 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares broke to $91.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.
- Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) shares hit $5.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.23 on Friday, moving down 0.91%.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares broke to $288.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
- Symantec (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.39.
- Power Assets Holdings (OTC: HGKGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.28%.
- Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.03. Shares traded up 2.89%.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) stock hit a yearly high price of $114.75. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
- MTU Aero Engines (OTC: MTUAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $299.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%.
- Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) shares hit $11.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.45%.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $93.60 on Friday, moving down 0.04%.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares were up 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.48 for a change of up 0.24%.
- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares set a new yearly high of $44.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
- Cellnex Telecom (OTC: CLNXF) shares hit $46.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
- Gecina Nom (OTC: GECFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $183.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.14%.
- Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.11. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
- Barry Callebaut (OTC: BYCBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,157.00 on Friday morning, moving up 6.26%.
- Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares set a new yearly high of $46.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
- Renesas Electronics (OTC: RNECY) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.63 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.23%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $224.49 on Friday, moving up 0.2%.
- Want Want China Holdings (OTC: WWNTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.99. The stock traded up 2.63% on the session.
- Santos (OTC: SSLZY) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.19.
- Galapagos (OTC: GLPGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $213.00 on Friday, moving up 3.1%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new yearly high of $390.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
- Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC: OPHLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.76 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares broke to $405.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $40.45 with a daily change of down 0.22%.
- AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.97 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
- Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $277.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
- Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) shares were up 1.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.06.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares set a new yearly high of $172.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
- Advantest (OTC: ATEYY) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.73 on Friday, moving up 1.5%.
- Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares were up 2.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.02.
- Shimao Property Holdings (OTC: SIOPF) shares were up 2.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.96.
- Covivio (OTC: GSEFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.00. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
- Makita (OTC: MKTAY) shares hit a yearly high of $38.13. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.38. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.73 on Friday, moving up 0.36%.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,586.89 Friday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $71.77. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
- Minebea Mitsumi (OTC: MNBEF) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.75. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.05 on Friday morning, moving up 0.99%.
- Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.03 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares broke to $48.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%.
- China Intl Capital Corp (OTC: CNICF) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.05. The stock was up 4.06% for the day.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.81. The stock traded down 0.87% on the session.
- Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares were up 1.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.25.
- Gudang Garam (OTC: GDNGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.00 with a daily change of up 4.94%.
- Just Eat (OTC: JSTTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.89. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- Santen Pharmaceutical (OTC: SNPHY) shares were up 1.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.76 for a change of up 1.4%.
- Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (OTC: TKGBY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1.98 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
- WSP Global (OTC: WSPOF) shares hit a yearly high of $70.66. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.12 on Friday, moving up 0.51%.
- CAE (NYSE: CAE) shares set a new yearly high of $29.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session.
- Charles River (NYSE: CRL) stock set a new 52-week high of $159.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.
- China Resources Cement (OTC: CARCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.25%.
- Li Ning Co (OTC: LNNGF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.55. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $45.95. Shares traded up 0.2%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $52.52. Shares traded up 0.77%.
- Grupo Aeroportuario del (OTC: GPAEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $126.63 with a daily change of up 19.47%.
- Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares broke to $12.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
- Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares were up 13.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $142.39 for a change of up 13.55%.
- Ping An Healthcare (OTC: PANHF) shares hit a yearly high of $7.58. The stock traded up 94.36% on the session.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $60.73 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
- Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMY) shares were up 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.08.
- CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $264.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.
- Fuchs Petrolub (OTC: FUPBY) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
- Hitachi Construction (OTC: HTCMY) shares hit $61.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.18%.
- Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAY) shares hit a yearly high of $8.00. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
- ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.78. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- Nihon M&A Center (OTC: NHMAF) shares hit a yearly high of $36.28. The stock traded up 3.66% on the session.
- Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares were up 2.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.13.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares set a new yearly high of $75.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
- ASM Pacific Technology (OTC: ASMVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.31%.
- Xinyi Glass Holdings (OTC: XYIGF) shares were up 3.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.33 for a change of up 3.1%.
- Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $197.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.
- Getinge (OTC: GNGBY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.81 on Friday morning, moving up 1.13%.
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) stock made a new 52-week high of $97.20 Friday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $93.23 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.
- ConvaTec Group (OTC: CNVVY) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.99 Friday. The stock was up 3.88% for the day.
- Casio Computer (OTC: CSIOF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.73 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.40 Friday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
- Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.43 on Friday, moving up 1.98%.
- Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.77. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- Greek Organisation (OTC: GOFPY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.78 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.55%.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares broke to $105.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.99%.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares broke to $25.74 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.96%.
- Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.35. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.
- Signify (OTC: SFFYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $32.00 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.78. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
- Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares set a new yearly high of $44.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
- NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.46 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.41%.
- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares hit a yearly high of $119.14. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
- Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) shares were up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.95 for a change of up 1.05%.
- Chemical Works of Gedeon (OTC: RGEDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.57 with a daily change of flat%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.56. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
- BYD Electronic (OTC: BYDIF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.30 this morning. The stock was up 6.48% on the session.
- Dart Group (OTC: DRTGF) shares set a new yearly high of $23.57 this morning. The stock was up 7.14% on the session.
- Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares hit a yearly high of $63.55. The stock traded down 0.99% on the session.
- Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) shares were up 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.11.
- Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.98. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares hit a yearly high of $14.75. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $102.39. Shares traded up 0.14%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares were down 1.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.45.
- Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $68.62. Shares traded down 0.01%.
- Carsales.com (OTC: CSXXY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.05. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
- ALS (OTC: CPBLF) shares broke to $6.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 26.98%.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares were down 3.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.93.
- Capcom (OTC: CCOEY) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.45 Friday. The stock was up 5.59% for the day.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.87 on Friday, moving down 0.24%.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares were down 0.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50.
- Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) shares hit a yearly high of $10.84. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.59 Friday. The stock was down 1.15% for the day.
- Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.22. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- Ultra Electronics Hldgs (OTC: UEHPF) shares were up 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.05.
- Hamburger Hafen (OTC: HHULY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.20. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax Adv (NYSE: EVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.67 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Banca Monte dei Paschi (OTC: BMDPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 27.52%.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares set a new yearly high of $8.67 this morning. The stock was up 4.19% on the session.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $99.75 with a daily change of down 0.55%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.49. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- Topcon (OTC: TOPCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.30. The stock traded up 12.14% on the session.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares were up 3.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.74.
- Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.99. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
- Super Micro Computer (OTC: SMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.35 on Friday morning, moving up 66.13%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%.
- Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares broke to $25.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares were down 0.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.98 for a change of down 0.58%.
- Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) shares hit $12.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares were up 4.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.48.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
- GS Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: GSAH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.86 Friday. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) shares set a new yearly high of $9.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
- Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.67. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOS) shares broke to $18.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.78%.
- ECN Capital (OTC: ECNCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.85. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
- Fukui Computer Holdings (OTC: FKCIF) shares hit $32.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.60. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.16. Shares traded down 1.91%.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.46 on Friday morning, moving down 0.26%.
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.08 Friday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares were up 3.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.05 for a change of up 3.24%.
- Concentric (OTC: CCNTF) shares were up 9.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.90.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.25%.
- Cooper Energy (OTC: COPJF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.40. The stock traded up 3.9% on the session.
- Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.28 on Friday morning, moving up 0.27%.
- CTT-Correios de Portugal (OTC: CTTOF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.67 on Friday morning, moving up 3.38%.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares hit a yearly high of $12.41. The stock traded up 2.77% on the session.
- Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.58. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.97 with a daily change of down 0.13%.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares broke to $15.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EFR) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.64 Friday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.20 Friday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
- Dermira (NASDAQ: DERM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Friday morning, moving up 4.83%.
- Landcadia Holdings II Inc (NASDAQ: LCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.10. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
- CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) shares hit a yearly high of $10.31. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Aberdeen Emerging Markets (AMEX: AEF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.80. Shares traded up 1.29%.
- Nuveen Global High Income (NYSE: JGH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.69 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) shares hit $15.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.22 on Friday morning, moving up 6.42%.
- ChaSerg Technology (NASDAQ: CTAC) shares were down 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.37 for a change of down 0.49%.
- Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.62 for a change of up 0.67%.
- Macquarie Global Infra (NYSE: MGU) shares broke to $25.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.01. Shares traded up 0.35%.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.85 on Friday morning, moving up 9.54%.
- Value Line (NASDAQ: VALU) shares were up 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.65.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) shares set a new yearly high of $26.41 this morning. The stock was up 3.42% on the session.
- Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.64 on Friday morning, moving up 0.48%.
- Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) shares were down 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.50.
- Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.40.
- Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
- Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE: LND) shares set a new yearly high of $4.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
- Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.88. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
- BROOKFIELD GLOBAL LISTED (NYSE: INF) shares hit $14.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUH) shares were up 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.70 for a change of up 0.13%.
- InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.80. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
- icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares broke to $9.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.44%.
- Health Sciences (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares were up 3.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.49 for a change of up 3.43%.
- Nuveen Texas Quality Inc (NYSE: NTX) shares hit a yearly high of $14.88. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
- Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.97 on Friday, moving down 1.03%.
- Pacific Financial (OTC: PFLC) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Sylvania Platinum (OTC: SAPLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.54 on Friday morning, moving up 16.16%.
- DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.62 with a daily change of up 7.41%.
- Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.04. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
- Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) shares broke to $14.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
- Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) shares set a new yearly high of $15.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
- Sprott Physical Platinum (ARCA: SPPP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Friday morning, moving up 1.01%.
- Star Diamond (OTC: SHGDF) shares were down 3.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.35.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.00. The stock was up 28.32% for the day.
- Societa Sportiva Lazio (OTC: SSLZF) shares were up 23.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.70.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares were up 1.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.98 for a change of up 1.72%.
- Carbios (OTC: COOSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.15 on Friday, moving up 1.36%.
- Minds + Machines Gr (OTC: TLVLF) shares were up 39.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10 for a change of up 39.71%.
- HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
- European Equity Fund (NYSE: EEA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.70. Shares traded up 2.0%.
- First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE: FEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.73 on Friday, moving up 1.28%.
- General Agriculture (OTC: GELT) shares were up 33.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.00 for a change of up 33.33%.
- Corridor Resources (OTC: CDDRF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.68. The stock traded up 8.65% on the session.
- Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.75 on Friday, moving up 39.75%.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.40. The stock traded up 9.42% on the session.
- Lekoil (OTC: LEKOF) shares were up 43.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14 for a change of up 43.54%.
- Vizsla Resources (OTC: VIZSF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.64. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.
- Cuentas (OTC: CUEN) shares set a new yearly high of $6.02 this morning. The stock was up 5.0% on the session.
- Network Media Group (OTC: NMGGF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.16. Shares traded up 16.36%.
- Leatt (OTC: LEAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.69 with a daily change of up 1.89%.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares set a new yearly high of $3.44 this morning. The stock was up 11.07% on the session.
- Scottie Resources (OTC: SCTSF) shares were up 13.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.22.
- Mistral Ventures (OTC: MILV) shares were up 9.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0045.
- Union Dental Holdings (OTC: UDHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 22.47%.
- Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.42.
- Bagger Dave's Burger (OTC: BDVB) shares were down 6.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.09.
- Gold and GemStone Mining (OTC: GGSM) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0023. The stock traded up 23.81% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.
