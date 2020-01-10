Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Shares Jump

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.02% to 28962.81 while the NASDAQ rose 0.25% to 9,226.30. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16% to 3,279.97.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 0.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), up 13%, and GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT), up 7%.

In trading on Friday, financial shares fell 0.3%.

Top Headline

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) announced Friday it will acquire Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) for $18.75 per share, around $1.1 billion, in an all-cash transaction..

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first-quarter of 2020. The purchase price represents a premium of 86% to the 60-day volume-weighted average trading price of Dermira's stock ending on Jan 9., the last trading day before the announcement of the transaction.

Equities Trading UP

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares shot up 21% to $6.84 after the company announced a financing and co-development collaboration with SFJ Pharmaceuticals for PB2452. PhaseBio to receive $120 million in development funding.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) got a boost, shooting up 41% to $4.8150 following news it received an unsolicited acquisition offer from private equity at $7 per share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) shares were also up, gaining 29% to $56.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical announced topline positive safety and efficacy data from Cohort 3 and longer-term data from Cohort 2 of the Phase 1/2 study of DTX301, an investigational AAV gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase, or OTC, deficiency.

Equities Trading DOWN

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares tumbled 43% to $13.99 after the company reported preliminary FY19 Andexxa global net revenues of $111 million.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) were down 19% to $35.64 after the company disclosed that development of co-branded parks in China has encountered continued challenges. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $49 to $42 per share.

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) was down, falling 25% to $0.6050 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates, and reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $58.91, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,556.90.

Silver traded up 0.9% Friday to $18.105, while copper rose 0.4% to $2.813.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.29%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.34%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.28%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.1% while UK shares rose 0.1%.

Economics

The U.S. economy created 145,000 jobs for December. However, economists were expecting a gain of 164,000 jobs. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% in December.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.