Today's Pickup: Slain Trucker's In-Cab Camera Leads To Suspect's Arrest

A man was charged Thursday with shooting a truck driver on I-269 outside Memphis, Tennessee, after an in-cab video captured the suspected killer, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

James Huddleston, 27, was arrested after his father identified him as the person in images captured by an in-cab camera in Dajuante Stuart's tractor-trailer, WKRN news reported, citing court documents.

Stuart, 30, was found shot to death in his tractor-trailer on Wednesday. Authorities subsequently released images of a person of interest from video recorded on Stuart's in-cab camera.

An arrest warrant states that the video shows the man talking with Stuart before entering the cab, WKRN reported. After a gunshot is heard, the man drags Stuart and shoots him again, the warrant states, according to WKRN.

Huddleston is charged with first-degree murder.

Did you know?

McLean Trucking operated about 3,800 tractors and 9,600 trailers out of 300 terminals in 45 states at its peak.

Quotable:

"The bottom line is we're concerned about Iran. We need it as a market."

– Ron Davidson, executive director of Soy Canada, on the potential fallout of the suspected downing of an Ukranian airliner in Tehran.

In other news:

Texas telematics firm expands to Mexico

Texas-based Envue Telematics has opened a Mexican subsidiary to expand the reach of its tech solutions for the transportation industry. (Bulk Transporter)

XPO names new chief legal officer

XPO Logistics has appointed medical-waste management executive Kurt Rogers as its new chief legal officer. (Global News Wire)

Buffalo transport firm sets up shop in former pub

Port X Logistics has moved into its new Buffalo, New York, headquarters, a former pub that its owners used to frequent. (Buffalo News)

Driver testifies he didn't know about 11 people in his truck

A trucker being tried on charges of human smuggling testified that he didn't know about the 11 refugees in his truck when he entered Canada from the U.S. (The London Daily Press)

737 MAX ‘designed by clowns,' internal Boeing message says

Internal messages released by Boeing show that some employees had serious concerns about the 737 MAX program. (Bloomberg)

Final thoughts:

A recent study showed that 40% of trucking fleets use cameras inside their cabs. It's something to think about for any criminal targeting a driver.

