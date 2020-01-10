Budweiser Spending Millions To Advertise Hard Seltzer During Super Bowl

Investors looking for further evidence of the growth of hard seltzer should pay extra attention during Super Bowl LIV. Global beer giant Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) will spend millions to showcase its Bud Light Seltzer, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Anheuser Busch Showcasing Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer

AB InBev, the parent company of Budweiser, believes it has a "beautiful opportunity" during the Super Bowl to market its Bud Light Seltzer to both Bud Light drinkers and non-Bud Light drinkers, WSJ quoted the company's U.S. marketing chief Marcel Marcondes as saying on a conference call. The beer maker bought 4 minutes in commercial time for the big game, including a 60-second ad that will showcase Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer, the publication reported.

Advertisers are paying as much as $5.6 million for a 30-second commercial spot, but companies that purchase additional time receive a discounted rate, WSJ said.

Looking To Hard Seltzers For Growth

Beer brands — including Bud Light and its competitors — have been losing market share at the expense of craft brews and other drinks, according to WSJ.

Beer companies are looking to take advantage of the recent growth in alcoholic seltzer to offset some of the losses in their beer business.

Marcondes didn't offer any hints at the content of the Super Bowl ads, but did say they will showcase the champion of the American spirit and feature a new label and packaging, according to WSJ.

Another commercial featuring only the core Bud Light brand will be lighthearted, the exec said, while a Michelob Ultra ad will emphasize health and wellness.

The stock was trading 0.67% higher at $81.55 at the time of publication Friday.

