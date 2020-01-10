Market Overview

4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2020 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock surged 2.8% to $92.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $106.00.
  • TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE: TAL) stock increased by 1.0% to $54.19. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on January 09, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stock moved upwards by 0.4% to $52.60. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.

 

Losers

  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) shares declined 0.4% to $55.76 during Friday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

